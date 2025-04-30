Karolinska Development portfolio company OssDsign will change CEO during second half of 2025

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 30, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces that its portfolio company OssDsign has notified a change of CEO during the second half of 2025. The purpose is to support the establishment of leadership with an even stronger presence and focus on the US market.

OssDsign launched OssDsign Catalyst in the U.S. in August 2021. Since then, the company has undergone a strategic shift to become a pure-play orthobiologics company and has shown high double-digit growth. To lead the continued rapid growth in the United States, OssDsign's board and CEO Morten Henneveld have agreed that this is best achieved by leadership with an even stronger presence and focus on the US market. The board will now begin an orderly transition to a new CEO.

OssDsign’s CEO Morten Henneveld will continue leading the company with focus and ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership. He will leave his position when a new CEO has been appointed or at year-end at the latest.

Karolinska Development's ownership in OssDsign amounts to 3%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment