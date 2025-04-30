Notice on the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “KN Energies”

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB “KN Energies”, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 30 April 2025 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the administrative premises of the Company at J. Janonio str. 6B, Klaipėda.

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 30 April 2025, adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2024:

To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2024.

Approval of the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2024:

To allocate profit of the Company in the following order:

Eil. Nr. / No. Rodikliai / Ratios Suma, tūkst. eurų/ Amount in EUR thousand 1 Ankstesnių finansinių metų nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year 0 2 Grynasis ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) – bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income 13,622 3 Pelno (nuostolių) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income 1,037 4 Pervedimai iš privalomojo rezervo / Transfers from legal reserve - 5 Pervedimai iš rezervų savoms akcijoms įsigyti/ Transfers from reserve for own shares - 6 Pervedimai iš rezervų / Transfers from restricted reserves 7,191 7 Akcininkų įnašai bendrovės nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses - 8 Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6+7) 21,850 9 Pelno dalis, paskirta į privalomąjį rezervą / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve - 10 Įstatinio kapitalo mažinimas / Decrease in share capital - 11 Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą savoms akcijoms įsigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition - 12 Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares - 13 Pelno dalis, paskirta į kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves: 13,228 13.1 Pelno dalis, paskirta investicijoms vykdyti / Share of profit allocated to investments implementation 13,128 13.2 Pelno dalis, paskirta paramai / Share of profit allocated to financial assistance 100 14 Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams mokėti / Share of profit allocated to dividends 8,622 15 Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems - 16 Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje, perkeliamas į kitus metus (8-9-10-11-12-13-14) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (8-9-10-11-12-13-14) - Eil. Nr. / No. Rodikliai / Ratios Suma, tūkst. eurų/ Amount in EUR thousand

Dividendai akcijai / Dividends per share 0.0227

Agreement on the Company's Remuneration Report:

To agree on the Company's Remuneration Report.

Approval of Regulations of Audit Committee activities of the Company:

To approve Regulations of Audit Committee activities of the Company.

Additional information regarding dividend payment (Ex-Date)

The Company (KNE1L, LT0000111650) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 15-05-2025 at the end of the 10th working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 14-05-2025. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.

The Company will pay dividend 0.0227 euros per share on (starting from) 21-05-2025.

Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 682 36616