MADD Canada’s Cpl. Cumming’s Watch Awards Honour Alberta Police Officers for their Efforts to Stop Impaired Driving

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will honour Alberta police officers who have played a vital role in removing impaired drivers from the province’s roads. During the Cpl. Cumming’s Watch ceremony taking place today at Royal Hotel West in Edmonton, police officers will be recognized and presented with awards for their outstanding efforts to keep Alberta’s communities safe.

Established in 2015, the Cpl. Cumming’s Watch is a collaborative initiative between MADD Canada, Alberta RCMP, and Alberta Transportation, Office of Traffic Safety in honour of Cpl. Graeme Cumming, a member of the RCMP who was killed on duty by an impaired driver on Highway 3 near Lethbridge, Alberta on August 12, 1998. The award program recognizes Alberta police officers for their efforts to prevent the deaths and injuries caused by impaired drivers.

“We are proud to honour these police officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect us from the dangers of impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. “Their efforts not only help save lives, but they also send a clear message that impaired driving will not be tolerated. We are proud to stand with them in this important fight.”

Nominations for Cpl. Cumming’s Watch are open to every police agency in Alberta. This year, 68 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. Of these, 41 officers who charged between 15 and 24 impaired drivers in 2024 will receive a certificate of recognition and a Silver Challenge Coin. Additionally, 21 officers who have charged 25 or more impaired drivers will receive a certificate of recognition and a Gold Challenge Coin.

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

