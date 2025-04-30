DT Midstream Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

DETROIT, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) today announced first quarter 2025 reported net income of $108 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. For the first quarter of 2025, Operating Earnings were $108 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $280 million.

Reconciliations of Operating Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measures) to reported net income are included at the end of this news release.

The company also announced that the DT Midstream Board of Directors declared a $0.82 per share dividend on its common stock payable July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business June 16, 2025.

“Our first quarter results give us a great start to the year,” said David Slater, President and CEO. “I am especially pleased with the progress our team has made with the integration of our new interstate pipelines.”

Slater noted the following significant business updates:

Completed successful integration of new interstate pipelines into DT Midstream’s financial system

Started construction activities for the new power plant lateral from Midwestern Gas Transmission

Continued to execute and advance on our ~$2.3 billion organic project backlog



“Our first quarter results place us firmly on track for 2025,” said Jeff Jewell, Executive Vice President and CFO.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030.

Why DT Midstream Uses Operating Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

Use of Operating Earnings Information – Operating Earnings exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations. DT Midstream management believes that Operating Earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company’s earnings from ongoing operations and uses Operating Earnings as the primary performance measurement for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, DT Midstream uses Operating Earnings to measure performance against budget and to report to the Board of Directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income attributable to DT Midstream before expenses for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss from financing activities, further adjusted to include the proportional share of net income from equity method investees (excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and to exclude certain items the company considers non-routine. DT Midstream believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to the company and external users of DT Midstream’s financial statements in understanding operating results and the ongoing performance of the underlying business because it allows management and investors to have a better understanding of actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-routine charges noted in the table below. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the midstream industry to evaluate a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors. DT Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the company’s performance by reportable segment and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) is calculated by deducting earnings from equity method investees, depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash interest expense, maintenance capital investment (as defined below), and cash taxes from, and adding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, certain items we consider non-routine and dividends and distributions from equity method investees to, Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream. Maintenance capital investment is defined as the total capital expenditures used to maintain or preserve assets or fulfill contractual obligations that do not generate incremental earnings. We believe DCF is a meaningful performance measurement because it is useful to us and external users of our financial statements in estimating the ability of our assets to generate cash earnings after servicing our debt, paying cash taxes and making maintenance capital investments, which could be used for discretionary purposes such as common stock dividends, retirement of debt or expansion capital expenditures.

In this release, DT Midstream provides 2025 and 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. The reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA as projected for full-year 2025 and 2026 is not provided. DT Midstream does not forecast net income as it cannot, without unreasonable efforts, estimate or predict with certainty the components of net income. These components, net of tax, may include, but are not limited to, impairments of assets and other charges, divestiture costs, acquisition costs, or changes in accounting principles. All of these components could significantly impact such financial measures. At this time, DT Midstream is not able to estimate the aggregate impact, if any, of these items on future period reported earnings. Accordingly, DT Midstream is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for Adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, business prospects, outcomes of regulatory proceedings, market conditions, and other matters, based on what we believe to be reasonable assumptions and on information currently available to us.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “expectations,” “plans,” “strategy,” “prospects,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “should,” “see,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “confident” and other words of similar meaning. The absence of such words, expressions or statements, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. In particular, express or implied statements relating to future earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, tax rates and other measures of financial performance, future actions, conditions or events, potential future plans, strategies or transactions of DT Midstream, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual future results to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, estimated, or budgeted. Many factors may impact forward-looking statements of DT Midstream including, but not limited to, the following: changes in general economic conditions, including increases in interest rates and associated Federal Reserve policies, a potential economic recession, and the impact of inflation on our business; industry changes, including the impact of consolidations, alternative energy sources, technological advances, infrastructure constraints and changes in competition; changes in global trade policies and tariffs; global supply chain disruptions; actions taken by third-party operators, producers, processors, transporters and gatherers; changes in expected production from Expand Energy and other third parties in our areas of operation; demand for natural gas gathering, transmission, storage, transportation and water services; the availability and price of natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels; our ability to successfully and timely implement our business plan; our ability to complete organic growth projects on time and on budget; our ability to finance, complete, or successfully integrate acquisitions; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Midwest Pipeline Acquisition and our ability to manage the risks of the Midwest Pipeline Acquisition; the price and availability of debt and equity financing; restrictions in our existing and any future credit facilities and indentures; the effectiveness of our information technology and operational technology systems and practices to detect and defend against evolving cyber attacks on United States critical infrastructure; changing laws regarding cybersecurity and data privacy, and any cybersecurity threat or event; operating hazards, environmental risks, and other risks incidental to gathering, storing and transporting natural gas; geologic and reservoir risks and considerations; natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, casualty losses and other matters beyond our control; the impact of outbreaks of illnesses, epidemics and pandemics, and any related economic effects; the impacts of geopolitical events, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; labor relations and markets, including the ability to attract, hire and retain key employee and contract personnel; large customer defaults; changes in tax status, as well as changes in tax rates and regulations; the effects and associated cost of compliance with existing and future laws and governmental regulations, such as the Inflation Reduction Act; changes in environmental laws, regulations or enforcement policies, including laws and regulations relating to pipeline safety, climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; changes in laws and regulations or enforcement policies, including those relating to construction and operation of new interstate gas pipelines, ratemaking to which our pipelines may be subject, or other non-environmental laws and regulations; our ability to qualify for federal income tax credits by Clean Fuels Gathering; our ability to develop low carbon business opportunities and deploy greenhouse gas reducing technologies; changes in insurance markets impacting costs and the level and types of coverage available; the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices; the success of our risk management strategies; the suspension, reduction or termination of our customers’ obligations under our commercial agreements; disruptions due to equipment interruption or failure at our facilities, or third-party facilities on which our business is dependent; the effects of future litigation; and the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the SEC.

The above list of factors is not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time. We cannot predict what factors may arise or how such factors may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on Form 10-K and any other reports filed with the SEC. Given the uncertainties and risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (1) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (1) Operating

Earnings (millions) Midwest Pipeline Acquisition Tax Impact $ — $ — $ — $ 22 A Louisiana Tax Impact — — — (4 ) B Bridge Facility — — 4 C (1 ) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 108 $ — $ — $ 108 $ 73 $ 4 $ 17 $ 94 Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (1) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (1) Operating

Earnings (millions) Adjustments $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 108 $ — $ — $ 108 $ 97 $ — $ — $ 97 (1) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments Adjustments Key A State tax rate increase impact to deferred income tax expense due to Midwest Pipeline Acquisition B State tax rate reduction impact to deferred income tax expense due to enacted tax legislation C Bridge Facility interest expense related to funding Midwest Pipeline Acquisition





DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings per diluted share (1) (non-GAAP, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (2) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (2) Operating

Earnings (per share) Midwest Pipeline Acquisition Tax Impact $ — $ — $ — $ 0.22 A Louisiana Tax Impact — — — (0.04 ) B Bridge Facility — — 0.04 C (0.01 ) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 1.06 $ — $ — $ 1.06 $ 0.73 $ 0.04 $ 0.17 $ 0.94 Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (2) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes (2) Operating

Earnings (per share) Adjustments $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 1.06 $ — $ — $ 1.06 $ 0.99 $ — $ — $ 0.99 (1) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding — Diluted, as noted on the Consolidated Statements of Operations (2) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments Adjustments Key A State tax rate increase impact to deferred income tax expense due to Midwest Pipeline Acquisition B State tax rate reduction impact to deferred income tax expense due to enacted tax legislation C Bridge Facility interest expense related to funding Midwest Pipeline Acquisition





DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Consolidated (millions) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 108 $ 73 $ 97 Plus: Interest expense 40 36 40 Plus: Income tax expense 35 43 31 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 63 53 50 Plus: Loss from financing activities — 1 — Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees (1) 73 72 75 Less: Interest income (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) Less: Earnings from equity method investees (37 ) (37 ) (46 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 280 $ 235 $ 245 (1) Includes share of our equity method investees’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as “EBITDA.” A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows: Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 (millions) Earnings from equity method investees $ 37 $ 37 $ 46 Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees 22 21 20 Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees 14 14 9 EBITDA from equity method investees $ 73 $ 72 $ 75





DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA

Pipeline Segment (non-GAAP, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Pipeline (millions) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 92 $ 60 $ 74 Plus: Interest expense 13 10 13 Plus: Income tax expense 30 35 24 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 28 19 18 Plus: Loss from financing activities — 1 — Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees (1) 73 72 75 Less: Interest income (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) Less: Earnings from equity method investees (37 ) (37 ) (46 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 197 $ 156 $ 156 (1) Includes share of our equity method investees’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as “EBITDA.” A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows: Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 (millions) Earnings from equity method investees $ 37 $ 37 $ 46 Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees 22 21 20 Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees 14 14 9 EBITDA from equity method investees $ 73 $ 72 $ 75





DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA

Gathering Segment (non-GAAP, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025

2024 2024

Gathering (millions) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 16 $ 13 $ 23 Plus: Interest expense 27 26 27 Plus: Income tax expense 5 8 7 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 35 34 32 Less: Interest income — (2 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 83 $ 79 $ 89



