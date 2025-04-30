Tryg A/S – capital reduction





At Tryg’s annual general meeting on 26 March 2025, it was decided to cancel repurchased shares from the Group’s share buyback program.

The Group’s share capital is reduced by nominal DKK 25,088,935 to nominal DKK 3,056,871,610. The reduction of the share capital was announced by the Danish Business Authority on 28 March 2025.

Tryg has not received any objections to the capital reduction. Therefore, the reduction is effective as the Danish Business Authority has registered the capital reduction.

After the cancellation of the 5,017,787 repurchased shares, Tryg’s share capital amounts to nominal DKK 3,056,871,610 equivalent to 611,374,322 shares each carrying 500 votes. The total number of voting rights is 305,687,161,000.





Additional information:

For further information visit tryg.com or contact:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Attachment