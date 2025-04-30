Sustainable and Premium Packaging: Key Drivers in Indonesia Glass Market

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Glass Packaging Market | Forecast, Size, Industry, Companies, Growth, Trends, Value, Share, Analysis & Revenue: Market Forecast By Glass Type, By Jar Size, By Raw Material, By Application And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia Glass Packaging Market has experienced substantial growth, driven by the booming cosmetic sector, rising demand for sustainable packaging, and government initiatives promoting sustainability. Indonesia's cosmetic sector was valued more than $3 billion in 2023, largely fueled by the growing influence of young consumers, increasing demand for glass packaging.

Additionally, e-commerce is rapidly growing in Indonesia, with 81% of consumers preferring online channels for skincare purchases, further boosting the need for glass packaging due to its durability, luxury appeal, and sustainability. These trends position glass packaging as a key driver for broader market growth.

Indonesia's Glass Packaging Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2024-2030. The Indonesia Glass Packaging Market is poised for strong growth, driven by the expansion of the food & beverage sector, expected to reach USD $55.7 Billion by the end of 2024. This growth is fueled by a population of 275.5 million, a growing middle class, and increasing per capita spending.

Additionally, Indonesia's population, projected to surpass 281 million by 2025, is driving demand for food and beverages, further increasing the need for glass packaging due to its ability to maintain product quality and preserve freshness.



Additionally, Indonesia's pharmaceutical sector, the largest in Southeast Asia, is driving the glass packaging market, with medicine sales forecasted to reach USD $11.7 billion by 2025, along with strong government support for foreign investment. As demand for medicines, vaccines, and healthcare products rises, glass packaging will become increasingly essential to protect the integrity of sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Stringent regulatory requirements for product safety and shelf-life will also drive the use of glass, as it meets these high standards for safety and reliability. With the growing emphasis on government regulations and sustainability, glass packaging is poised to play a critical role in Indonesia's manufacturing future.



Market Segmentation By Glass Type



By Glass type, Type 3 glass is expected to experience the highest growth rate in Indonesia's glass packaging market by 2030, primarily due to its extensive use in the pharmaceutical sector. With Indonesia's pharmaceutical market projected to reach USD $11.7 billion by 2025, the demand for Type 3 glass packaging will rise significantly.



Market Segmentation By Jar Size



By Jar Size, 101-250ml jar size is projected to experience the highest growth rate in Indonesia's glass packaging market by 2030, driven by its versatility and widespread use in the food and beverage sector. This size is perfect for packaging products like sauces, jams, and condiments, which are gaining popularity among Indonesian consumers. As demand for convenient and premium packaging increases, the 101-250ml jar size will remain a dominant choice in the market.



Market Segmentation By Raw Materials



By Raw Materials, cullet is projected to see the highest growth in the future, fueled by its cost-effectiveness, rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and growing regulatory pressure from the Indonesian government to promote sustainability and a circular economy.



Market Segmentation By Applications



By Applications, alcoholic beverage segment is expected to experience the highest growth in Indonesia's glass packaging market by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand for premium packaging and the rising popularity of drinks like beer, spirits, and wine. Glass bottles, valued for preserving product quality and enhancing brand image, are preferred in this segment. As Indonesia's alcoholic beverage market expands, the demand for high-quality glass packaging will fuel substantial growth in this sector.



Companies Profiled

PT Muliaglass

PT Indoglass Jaya

O-I Glass Inc.

PT Neilsen

PT. Pharmaglass Indo Kemas

PT. Asa Cipta Semesta ACS Indo

Feemio Group Co. Ltd.

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

PT Schott Igar Glass

