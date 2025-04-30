Kymeta Supercharges Leadership with Top Defense, Space and Tech Experts to Tackle Global Security Challenges

Kymeta announces the addition of four prominent leaders to its Board of Directors and Board of Advisors

The appointments come as global demand for secure, sovereign communication systems intensifies, particularly in Europe, Indo-Pacific and other allied regions

Kymeta is cementing its relationship with US DOD and enhancing its focus on delivering innovative, secure connectivity solutions to serve defense, government, and enterprise customers worldwide



REDMOND, Wash., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta, a global leader in satellite and cellular communications technology, has today announced the addition of highly respected leaders in defense, space, and technology to both its Board of Directors and Board of Advisors. These appointments come as the company sets sights on further cementing its relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense and as global security dynamics intensifies, driving heightened demand for advanced, sovereign communication systems, in our allied regions.

“Today’s complex global environment requires innovative and reliable communication solutions that support defense, enterprise, and government operations across diverse regions,” said Rick Bergman, President and CEO of Kymeta. “Kymeta continues to support the U.S. Department of Defense while expanding its efforts globally, where the demand for sovereign and secure networks is growing. By bringing these distinguished leaders on board, we aim to enhance our ability to deliver robust connectivity and address the unique challenges faced by our customers worldwide.”

The company is strengthening its leadership to meet the growing connectivity needs of allied defense forces, enterprises, and governments, where the focus on sovereign and secure networks has intensified due to geo-political shifts in recent months. Kymeta's new board members and advisors bring unparalleled expertise in defense, space, and emerging technologies, helping to advance the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions for robust and secure and resilient communications in dynamic and contested environments.

The new additions bring extensive expertise from leadership roles in national security, space, and technology sectors:

Board of Directors

Chris Marzilli, former Executive Vice President of General Dynamics, has led mission-critical communications programs and fostered advancements in secure defense technology. His leadership has been widely recognized in the defense industry.



Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Scott Stapp, currently CTO and CRO at DEFCON AI, brings a deep understanding of technology integration and partnership development. His career spans key roles in national security space programs and technology strategy for the Department of Defense.



Board of Advisors

Jay “Scott” Goldstein, a retired U.S. Air Force Major General and Senior Vice President at Parsons Corporation, has extensive experience in space, cyber, and R&D initiatives. Over his career, he has contributed significantly to defense and intelligence innovation, earning numerous accolades and holding multiple U.S. patents.



Brian Hibbeln, a physicist and strategic advisor, has a three-decade career in the U.S. Defense Department and Intelligence Community. His insights into leveraging advanced technologies for operational needs make him a vital addition to the advisory team.

These appointments reflect Kymeta’s commitment to collaborating with experts who can provide guidance on the evolving demands of modern defense, enterprise, and government sectors. With a focus on delivering secure, resilient communication technologies, Kymeta aims to support a wide range of customers, from military and government organizations to commercial enterprises, in achieving operational readiness and connectivity in increasingly complex environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9bc3d8b-642e-48af-93ed-00746835ac48