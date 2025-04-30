Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Citizens Life Sciences Conference in New York

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Citizens Life Sciences Conference in New York City.

Citizens Life Sciences Conference, May 7-8, 2025

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 3:00 pm ET

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, New York

Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only commercially available treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (formerly LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

