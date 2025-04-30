Infinidat’s InfiniBox® G4 Family Named One of the TOP 5 Cybersecure Sub-10PB NAS Solutions for Enterprises by Storage Analyst Firm DCIG

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that leading storage industry analyst firm DCIG has named Infinidat’s InfiniBox® G4 family as one of the world’s TOP 5 cybersecure sub-10PB NAS solutions. This DCIG TOP 5 report identifies Infinidat’s InfiniSafe® Automated Cyber Protection (ACP), InfiniSafe Cyber Detection, and InfiniVerse® platform as the key factors that “distinguish the Infinidat InfiniBox G4 from the other TOP 5 solutions.” The report entitled “2025-26 DCIG TOP 5 Cybersecure NAS Solutions Sub-10PB Report” is available now.

“Infinidat’s InfiniSafe next-generation data protection capabilities that are built into our InfiniBox G4 systems to deliver cyber storage resilience and guaranteed cyber recovery are game-changing. With the InfiniBox G4’s guaranteed recovery time objective (RTO) of one minute or less, regardless of dataset size, Infinidat is providing the ultimate in cyber business continuity. This recognition by DCIG of the power of our cybersecure solutions reinforces our strong leadership position as a top innovator securing cyber storage for the high-end enterprise market,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “This significant accolade for our next-gen InfiniBox G4 solutions dovetails identically with the increasing awareness among enterprise CIOs and CISOs that their storage infrastructure must go to the next level of being cybersecure. Infinidat is an ideal cyber storage solution for enterprise customers and service provider communities.”

Jerome Wendt, Principal Analyst at DCIG, said, “DCIG’s TOP 5 report provides organizations with guidance on the best cybersecure sub-10PB NAS solutions available today. Cybersecurity has now become core to NAS solutions, with cyber criminals continuously attacking NAS solutions, especially during ransomware attacks. To protect critical enterprise data from these malicious attacks, it has become essential for NAS solutions to be cybersecure. Bolstered by its InfiniSafe software, Infinidat’s InfiniBox G4 family meets a real need in the enterprise market and, with the NAS market still growing, cybersecure NAS solutions will only become more necessary over time for enterprises to deploy.”

Valued at approximately $40 billion in 2024, the NAS market is expected to grow to nearly $130 billion by 2032, according to projections by Fortune Business Insights. Approximately 80% of organizations are currently using NAS solutions. In addition, almost all file systems that organizations use support either the NFS or SMB network file protocols available on NAS solutions. Utilizing next-generation data protection capabilities for cyber storage resilience along with file system protocols that are commonly used in enterprises reduces risk and provides a higher level of assurance.

Citing Infinidat’s multi-protocol support in its storage operating system, the DCIG report states: “As a unified platform, InfiniBox G4’s InfuzeOS operating system simultaneously supports both block (FC/iSCSI) and file (NFS/SMB) protocols, with Object coming in 2H 2025. InfuzeOS implements and distributes file services across all InfiniBox controllers, thereby eliminating controller ownership of directories and files. Utilizing InfiniBox’s mesh architecture improves performance as all controllers actively participate in file system activities.”

Cyber Storage Resilience Built into the InfiniBox G4 Family

The DCIG report delves into the differentiating factors that make Infinidat’s InfiniBox G4 solutions special for cybersecure NAS, including:

InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP). – DCIG describes this unique ACP capability as an advancement in cybersecurity. The analyst report states: “InfiniBox’s InfiniSafe ACP functions as a ‘listener’ for multiple existing cyber security software applications. These applications include syslog, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), among others. If these applications generate a security alert or notification, these events can trigger InfiniBox to take an immutable snapshot. Once taken, InfiniBox retains the immutable snapshot for no less than three days.” ACP can be used as a SOAR application itself.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection – DCIG touts Infinidat’s cyber detection capability as essential for identifying a known clean copy of data to recover near-instantaneously in the wake of a cyberattack. The report states: “InfiniSafe Cyber Detection utilizes AI and ML technologies to detect cyber incidents. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection works in conjunction with InfiniSafe ACP to automatically queue up immutable snapshots for scanning. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection then does a forensic, full-content analysis of these snapshots. It examines them for data corruption, fingerprints of latent data corruption attacks, and other cyber issues. Its analysis helps identify compromised data, good known copies of data, and insights into the origins of any compromised data.”



InfiniVerse platform – DCIG recognizes InfiniVerse for its added value as a data services-oriented platform to support and optimize cybersecure storage. The report states: “Infinidat includes its cloud-based InfiniVerse platform that helps monitor, manage, and optimize storage services on the InfiniBox. InfiniVerse collects millions of data points across Infinidat’s global install base and analyzes this information in real-time. This collected data powers InfiniVerse’s AIOps and DevOps capabilities to provide infrastructure-wide predictive analytics, monitoring, and reporting on capacity and performance.”



To download the DCIG report, click here.

