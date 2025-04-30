QKS Group Eyes a Global Top 5 Spot in the Analyst Industry

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of technology research and advisory is entering a new era, and it is experiencing fluctuations that are not just visible on paper, but in how the game is played. Firms using traditional models are losing ground and the advisory world is being rapidly reshaped through major consolidations. The QKS Group is quickly emerging as a top contender on track to join the global top 5.

Forrester, once a pillar among the “Big Three,” is facing client retention issues, and even institutional investor confidence has taken a hit. At the same time, industry consolidation is picking up speed. Organizations like Omdia, Informatech, and TechTarget merging under a single new banner are sending a loud and clear message that the traditional models aren’t keeping up.

IDC, though primarily focused on delivering comprehensive market intelligence, hasn’t quite gained traction in enterprise buying compared to its bigger contenders. Compared to their MarketScape, newer models like SPARK Matrix™ are gaining momentum for their agility, marketing impact, and focus on actionable insights for technology buyers.

All these events are creating a massive space for newer, more agile, and impact-driven players to rise. And that’s exactly where QKS Group is stepping in by reshaping the analyst landscape with a fresh perspective and a sharper edge towards advisory solutions.

A New Force in Advisory

In just a few years, QKS Group has made a strong and steady mark in the IT research and advisory space. With a projected 87% growth in its client base by 2030 and consistent double-digit expansion across North America, Europe, and APAC, the firm is outpacing and delivering more than many long-established players.

QKS Group’s modern approach: fast, focused, and built for today’s enterprise challenges, has enabled Its flagship platform, SPARK Matrix™, to quickly gain traction for an inclusive evaluation model spotlighting both emerging disruptors and established leaders in the same Matrix. SPARK Matrix™’s emphasis on future potential over legacy status helps businesses make smarter, more forward-looking decisions. And the results speak for themselves: vendors featured on the platform have reported over 200% ROI growth, proving it’s a win-win for both tech providers and enterprise buyers.

“The analyst world doesn’t need more noise. It needs clarity. It needs courage. It needs action. That’s what QKS Group is committed to delivering - through bold, objective insights and actionable advisory." - Piyush Dewangan, CEO and Chief Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

Analyst Industry at a Crossroads

The advisory ecosystem is in flux:

Forrester’s client base has declined 27% since 2020, with revenue and investor confidence following a similar trajectory.

client base has declined 27% since 2020, with revenue and investor confidence following a similar trajectory. IDC remains focused on data-driven market intelligence, but its end-user influence remains limited.

remains focused on data-driven market intelligence, but its end-user influence remains limited. Everest and ISG are strong brands, though they largely cater to service providers and are actively looking at expanding into IT software vendors and enterprise buyers.

are strong brands, though they largely cater to service providers and are actively looking at expanding into IT software vendors and enterprise buyers. Gartner, while dominant, faces increasing challenges from both ends, with nimble, high performing players on one side and large-scale mergers on the other.

New alliances, like the Omdia, TechTarget, and Informatech merger, suggest even the biggest players are bracing for reinvention.

In the last decade, QKS Group has already established itself as a trusted partner for a growing number of leading software vendors and is rapidly making inroads with global service providers. QKS Group’s model, designed to service both enterprise buyers and technology vendors, is providing to be a strategic advantage. While the firm has maintained a strong rapport with end users through surveys, newsletters, and other engagements it is now actively ramping up engagement efforts to become a primary advisory partner in their digital transformation journeys. QKS Group is making inroads into a large white space left by traditional players and working on disrupting the traditional models.

Setting the Stage for a New Top 5

The foundations of the analyst industry are shifting and it’s likely that the Next Wave of Industry Leadership will not be defined by legacy but by – Vision, agility, and impact. Given the shifting landscape, the next few years could completely reshape who leads the analyst firms’ table. If current momentum continues, QKS Group is well on its way to breaking into the global Top 5.

What sets QKS apart is its proven ability to accelerate technological advancements by enabling vendor’s growth momentum and driving enterprise buyers with actionable clarity on selecting the right vendor partners for their specific needs. With its research footprint expanding at a record pace, QKS Group is becoming the go-to partner for large enterprises globally.

The Next Phase of Tech Advisory World

The future of advisory will not be shaped by scale alone but it’s about how quickly firms can adapt, innovate, and build lasting trust. As the industry rethinks its priorities and standards, QKS Group is already setting the tone for what modern analyst leadership should look like.

For anyone keeping an eye on this space, QKS Group isn’t just catching up but it’s leading the way forward.

