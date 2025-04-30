FuelCell Energy Announces Leadership Transition: Mike Hill Named Chief Commercial Officer to Replace Departing Mark Feasel

DANBURY, Conn., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) today announced a key commercial leadership transition. Industry veteran Mike Hill was appointed as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer, replacing Mark Feasel.

Hill brings extensive commercial experience in power generation, water, and hydraulics from his career with globally recognized companies, including General Electric, ABB, and, most recently, Danfoss Power Systems.

FuelCell Energy President and CEO Jason Few said, “We are pleased to welcome Mike to FuelCell Energy and look forward to working with him to capitalize on the growing resurgence in electricity demand that will be met with distributed power platforms. He has built a reputation as a transformational growth sales leader, and we are excited to support his agenda to drive top-line growth for the company.”

Feasel joined FuelCell Energy in 2022 and played a pivotal role in reshaping and strengthening the company’s sales team. His leadership helped to expand market traction in Korea and in developing new strategies to address high-demand markets such as data centers and e-fuels.

Few commented, “Mark's teamwork, leadership, and strategic insight provided a framework for our sales operations, driving measurable improvements in our performance and positioning us well for continued success. His impact on our organization has been substantial. We sincerely appreciate his dedication, vision, and the many contributions he has made. On behalf of the company and the board of directors, we wish him well as he embarks on his next chapter and are confident that he will continue to achieve great success.”

Hill joins FuelCell Energy from Danfoss Power Solutions, where he was president of global sales. Prior to that position, he spent more than 20 years at General Electric in various global commercial leadership positions across the company’s Power and Water divisions, in both the U.S. and Japan. Hill also worked for nine years with ABB Power Generation, in both the U.S. and Sweden.

Hill said, "I am honored to join FuelCell Energy at such a pivotal time for the energy industry. The growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy solutions presents a tremendous opportunity for us to drive innovation and growth. I look forward to working with the talented team at FuelCell Energy to contribute to the company's success."

Hill started his career in steam and gas turbine performance/application engineering before moving into sales. Hill holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Richmond in Virginia, U.S., as well as a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a minor in international economics from the University of California, San Diego.

FuelCell Energy is a global leader in providing large-scale, always-on, power solutions and emissions management for customers, especially data centers that are increasingly in need of electricity. In March, FuelCell Energy announced a partnership with Diversified Energy Co. and TESIAC to address the urgent energy needs of data centers by supplying as much as 360 megawatts of electricity to three distinct locations in Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. provides clean, reliable future-ready solutions that allow customers to access power faster and manage their emissions while keeping their operations running. Our efficient, scalable, and fuel-flexible systems—running on natural gas, biofuels, or hydrogen—provide steady baseload, grid-independent electricity worldwide. With more than 55 years of expertise and nearly 200 plants deployed, we help customers achieve their immediate and future energy goals. Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

