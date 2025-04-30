Intercept Announces Data to be Presented at Digestive Disease Week 2025

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Intercept), part of the Alfasigma Group, today announced 11 submitted abstracts have been accepted for presentation at Digestive Disease Week 2025, including oral presentations of data from a Phase 2 study evaluating the combination of obeticholic acid and bezafibrate in PBC, and investigational data for INT-787, a next-generation FXR agonist. The conference will be held from May 3-6 in San Diego.

The abstracts showcase the Company’s breadth of research in the gastrointestinal (GI) and hepatology therapeutic areas. The data encompass multiple areas of high unmet need, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC); primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH), a liver disease increasing in prevalence, especially among women; and chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction (CIPO), a rare condition characterized by severe impairment of intestinal activity.

“We look forward to sharing details of our clinical-development program progress with the scientific community, including our ongoing Phase 2 study of a potential first-in-class treatment for severe alcohol-associated hepatitis,” said Sangeeta Sawhney, M.D., Senior Vice President, Global Head, GI Therapeutic Area, Alfasigma. “We're also going to share the first six-year data for a second-line therapy for PBC, which gives insights into long-term safety and effectiveness."

Presentations by Intercept and Alfasigma at DDW 2025:

Oral Presentations

“COMBINED EFFECT OF OBETICHOLIC ACID AND BEZAFIBRATE IN PATIENTS WITH PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS AND INADEQUATE RESPONSE OR INTOLERANCE TO URSODEOXYCHOLIC ACID: 6-MONTH RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2 TRIAL” (Presentation #4)

Session: AASLD Presidential Plenary

Saturday, May 3, 9:15 AM ET

Christophe Corpechot, Vaclav Hejda, Heng Zou, Antonio Civitarese, Alejandra Villamil, Frederik Nevens

“FXR AGONIST INT-787 INHIBITS INFLAMMATION, FIBROSIS, SENESCENCE, AND APOPTOSIS ARREST IN HUMAN CHOLANGIOCYTES MODELING PSC” (Presentation #879)

Session: Cutting-Edge Insights into PSC: From Mechanisms to Therapies

Monday, May 5, 4:45 PM ET

Francesca De Franco, Daniela Passeri, Sanjay Kansra, Luciano Adorini, Mary Erickson, Roberto Pellicciari

Poster Presentations

“OBETICHOLIC ACID NORMALIZES INFLAMMATORY BIOMARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS” (Poster #Sa1500)

Session: Liver Inflammation and Immunobiology

Saturday, May 3, 12:30 PM ET

David E. Jones, Christopher L. Bowlus, Arash Thranian, Mary Erickson, Jing Li, Christopher Gasink, Robert G. Gish

“US POPULATION–BASED EPIDEMIOLOGY OF PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS: EXAMINATION OF PATIENT CHARACTERISTICS AND INCIDENCE OF HEPATIC OUTCOMES IN A US HEALTHCARE CLAIMS DATABASE” (Poster #Su1675)

Session: Health Disparities in Patients with Liver Disease

Sunday, May 4, 12:30 PM ET

Aparna Goel, Bridget L. Balkaran, Chris White, Radhika Nair, Anne Chiplin, Jing Li, Jayashri Desai, Joanna P. MacEwan

“REAL-WORLD ADHERENCE TO OBETICHOLIC ACID THERAPY FOR PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS” (Poster #Mo1626)

Session: Human and Experimental Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Monday, May 5, 12:30 PM ET

Robert G. Gish, Joanna P. MacEwan, Jennifer Hernandez, Radhika Nair, Jing Li, Darren Wheeler, Anh Singhania, Leona Bessonova

“PATIENTS WITHOUT BASELINE PRURITUS WHO INITIATE TREATMENT WITH OCA HAVE SIMILAR RISK OF DEVELOPING TREATMENT-EMERGENT PRURITUS AS THOSE WHO ARE NOT ON TREATMENT WITH OCA” (Poster #Mo1618)

Session: Human and Experimental Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Monday, May 5, 12:30 PM ET

David Jones, Aparna Goel, Ann Moore, Jing Li, Darren Wheeler, Christopher White, and David W. Victor III

“STABILIZATION OF ENHANCED LIVER FIBROSIS AND LIVER STIFFNESS MEASURES IN THE OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION OF THE PHASE 3 POISE TRIAL OF OBETICHOLIC ACID FOR THE TREATMENT OF PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS” (Poster #Mo1667)

Session: Non-Invasive Assessment of Liver Disease

Monday, May 5, 12:30 PM ET

Robert G. Gish, Darren Wheeler, Jing Li, Christopher Gasink, Alan Bonder

“FARNESOID X RECEPTOR AGONIST INT-787 PROTECTS HUMAN LIVER ORGANOIDS FROM ALCOHOL-INDUCED INJURY” (Poster #Su1618)

Session: Alcoholic-associated Liver Disease Including Alcohol-associated Hepatitis

Sunday, May 4, 12:30 PM ET

Francesca De Franco, Daniela Passeri, Sanjay Kansra, Luciano Adorini, Mary Erickson, Roberto Pellicciari

“FARNESOID X RECEPTOR AGONIST INT-787 EXHIBITS HIGH INTESTINAL LOCALIZATION” (Poster #Su1635)

Session: Alcoholic-associated Liver Disease Including Alcohol-associated Hepatitis

Sunday, May 4, 12:30 PM ET

Jennifer Burkey, Sanjay Kansra, Antonio Macchiarulo, Kenneth Brouwer, Luciano Adorini, Mary Erickson, Roberto Pellicciari

“PHARMACOKINETIC AND PHARMACODYNAMIC INTERACTION OF OBETICHOLIC ACID AND BEZAFIBRATE IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS” (Poster #Mo1628)

Session: Human and Experimental Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Monday, May 5, 12:30 PM ET

Jennifer Burkey, Karen Brown, Heng Zou, Jennifer Boston, Mary Erickson

“DEVELOPMENT OF A DE NOVO CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT FOR CHRONIC INTESTINAL PSEUDO-OBSTRUCTION" (Poster #Mo1258)

Session: Patient Report and Clinical Outcomes: IBD, GERC, Functional Disorders, Other

Monday, May 5, 12:30 PM ET

Madhusudan Grover, Jan Tack, Sara Manzoni, Elena Pasquali, Valeria Scuderi, Vincenzo Stanghellini

More information about these presentations will be made available after the respective embargoes, as set by the DDW organizers, are lifted for each presentation. A full list of sessions at DDW 2025 is available at www.ddw.org .

About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases more than 5,600 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is a rare, progressive and chronic autoimmune disease that affects the bile ducts in the liver and is most prevalent (approximately 1 in 10,000) in women over the age of 40. PBC causes bile acid to build up in the liver, resulting in inflammation and scarring (fibrosis), which, if left untreated, can lead to cirrhosis, a liver transplant or death.

About Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis (sAH)

Alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) as a cause of chronic liver disease is on the rise in the U.S. and is currently the leading indication for liver transplant listing overall in the U.S. Patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH) are now younger, with an increased representation of females compared to past decades, reflecting changing patterns of alcohol consumption in the U.S. Currently, there are no medicines with an approved indication to treat patients with sAH.

About Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a rare, life-threatening, chronic cholestatic liver disease characterized by progressive destruction of bile ducts that leads to the development of cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease or cancer in a majority of patients.

About the Investigational Obeticholic Acid-Bezafibrate Combination

Intercept has two ongoing Phase 2 studies (747-213 / NCT04594694, 747-214 / NCT05239468) that are exploring a range of therapeutic doses for the combination of obeticholic acid (OCA) and bezafibrate for the potential treatment of individuals with PBC. Obeticholic acid, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, is marketed by Intercept as OCALIVA in the United States for the treatment of PBC (see below for full indication and Important Safety Information). Bezafibrate, a pan-peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (pan-PPAR) agonist, is not approved in the United States for any indication.

FXR and PPAR are distinct pathways that each play a role in PBC. Simultaneously targeting both pathways may offer the greatest potential to impact bile acid synthesis, metabolism, and clearance that underly cholestatic liver diseases. Published studies establish a clinical proof-of-concept which suggests that the combination of obeticholic acid and bezafibrate may provide additive clinical efficacy and tolerability benefits in the treatment of PBC. Obeticholic acid-bezafibrate combination therapy is investigational; safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Intercept

Intercept, part of the Alfasigma Group since 2023, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat serious liver and GI diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). Intercept owns the commercial rights to OCALIVA in the U.S. market. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

About Alfasigma

Alfasigma is a global pharmaceutical company founded over 75 years ago in Italy, where it is headquartered (in Bologna and Milan). The Group operates in over 100 markets spanning Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It has offices in many countries, including Italy, the United States (US), Spain, Germany, Mexico, and China; production sites in Italy, Spain, and the US; and R&D labs in Italy (Pomezia and Bergamo).

Alfasigma employs approximately 4,000 people dedicated to research, development, production, and distribution of medicinal products contributing to its mission to provide better health and a better quality of life for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. It focuses on three main therapeutic areas: Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Vascular, and Rheumatology. Its portfolio spans from primary care to specialty care, rare disease medications, and consumer health products, including medical foods and nutraceuticals. For more information, please visit www.alfasigma.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn,