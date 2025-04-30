Enterprises to Redefine Cyber Resilience with Rackspace and Rubrik

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIVE! from RSAC, Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), a leading cybersecurity company, and Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will collaborate to deliver a fully managed isolated recovery service, Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik, to help enterprises achieve true cyber resilience and ensure business continuity in the event of a cyber attack.

By combining Rubrik's data protection and cyber recovery software with Rackspace's hybrid cloud expertise and global data center footprint, this partnership addresses immediate cyber recovery needs and empowers businesses to reduce their operational risk as a competitive advantage.

Why does this matter?

Organizations today face increasing ransomware threats, with attacks becoming more sophisticated, frequent, and devastating as 92% of victims experience data encryption and 60% suffer data theft. Traditional backup and recovery solutions can take weeks or months to restore business operations.

Designed as an isolated on-demand or dedicated managed solution, the Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik gives enterprises access to an air-gapped platform to recover mission-critical workloads following a cyber attack. The solution aims to provide enterprises with an orchestrated recovery approach designed to enable restoration in hours instead of days, weeks or months, thereby providing business continuity in a clean, isolated environment.

"The launch of Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik comes at a critical time as ransomware incidents and compliance risks continue to escalate, while traditional backup and disaster recovery solutions have become insufficient, cost-prohibitive, and technically challenging," said Amar Maletira, CEO of Rackspace Technology. "This strategic partnership with Rubrik fills a recognized gap in the market and delivers something truly unique – the ability to recover data as well as rapidly restore operational capability in a clean, isolated environment in hours rather than days or weeks."

The new offering is designed to meet the operational continuity needs of organizations across non-regulated and highly regulated industries such as banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare, where seamless operations and data integrity are vital.

"As we chart the course for a more secure digital future, our collaboration with Rackspace Technology represents the paramount next step in our journey," said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik. "Unified as a cohesive force, we aim to provide customers with a robust and streamlined approach to cyber recovery, ensuring the safeguarding of vital data and uninterrupted business continuity."

Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik: A Confident Path to Cyber Resilience

Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik, enables customers to replicate their validated backups, ensuring data remains secure and ready for rapid deployment. In the event of a cyber attack, Rubrik can quickly identify clean, safe backup data. At the same time, Rackspace can restore critical workloads within hours to an isolated recovery environment entirely separate from the customer’s production and disaster recovery systems all managed by Rackspace.

"Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud delivers a robust, Rubrik-powered solution that ensures swift and secure workload restoration in the face of cyber attacks," states Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst, HyperFRAME Research. "Its on-demand and dedicated options provide cost-effective flexibility for organizations navigating rising ransomware threats and compliance demands."

Guiding organizations through cyber resiliency planning and implementation.

Cyber Recovery Readiness Assessment: To prepare for a successful deployment of Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik, it is critical to conduct a complete cyber readiness assessment that identifies critical applications, maps dependencies, and prioritizes workloads based on business impact. The result is a clear, actionable roadmap tailored to the organization's specific recovery goals.

Cyber Recovery Cloud On-Boarding: Following the readiness assessment, this service is designed to ensure seamless configuration and testing of Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik. This includes engineers configuring the isolated recovery environment, building recovery templates, testing real-world scenarios, and delivering a tailored business continuity plan that aligns with operational needs and the customer’s recovery targets.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Identity Resilience and its anticipated benefits for our customers. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including those described under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this document are not currently available and may not be made generally available on time or at all, as may be determined in our sole discretion. Any such referenced services or features do not represent promises to deliver, commitments, or obligations of Rubrik, Inc. and may not be incorporated into any contract. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon services and features that are currently generally available.

