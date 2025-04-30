Ceribell Receives FedRAMP® High Authorization, Expanding Approval for Its AI-Powered Point-of-Care EEG Across Federal Healthcare Systems

Ceribell is one of only 51 companies in the U.S. to achieve FedRAMP High authorization

Ceribell's breakthrough technology can now be deployed in federal healthcare facilities, including U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, helping clinicians deliver faster diagnosis and treatment for patients at risk of non-convulsive seizures

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, announced today that its point-of-care electroencephalogram (EEG) system has received full FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) High authorization from the U.S. government. This elite cybersecurity authorization is awarded to organizations that meet the government’s highest security requirements. Ceribell’s secure, cloud-based solution can now be adopted across federal healthcare systems, expanding access to rapid diagnosis of non-convulsive seizures for U.S. veterans and other high-risk patients. As of April 28, 2025, only 51 companies in the U.S. have achieved High authorization, and there are no other medical device companies on that list.

Designed for rapid setup and continuous brain monitoring, the Ceribell system is already in use at hospitals within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) after receiving Authority to Operate (ATO) in 2024. Now, FedRAMP High authorization paves the way for broader implementation throughout federal healthcare agencies, including the entire VA system, enabling more efficient deployment and secure data sharing between facilities. Achievement of this designation further establishes Ceribell as a trusted partner to health systems and validates its commitment to securing patient data while enhancing patient care.

With FedRAMP® High authorization, Ceribell’s secure, cloud-based solution can be adopted across federal healthcare systems, expanding access to rapid diagnosis of non-convulsive seizures for U.S. veterans and other high-risk patients.

"The FedRAMP High authorization underscores Ceribell’s leadership in both medical innovation and information security," said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell. "It places us in the company of leading cloud and technology organizations that have met the most stringent federal cybersecurity standards. More importantly, this designation enables broader deployment of our rapid EEG system, to equip clinicians throughout federal healthcare networks with the tools they need to deliver faster diagnoses and more informed treatment decisions."

FedRAMP is the federal government’s standardized approach to assessing the security of cloud-based systems. The FedRAMP High authorization status represents the highest level of security within this framework, with rigorous requirements for protecting sensitive data, including patient health information. As of April 2025, fewer than 15% of FedRAMP Authorized systems meet the High security standard.

"Securing FedRAMP High authorization was the result of a focused and highly collaborative effort,” said Therese Charles, CISA, CDPSE, Executive Director of Information Security and IT at Ceribell. “Every layer of our cloud environment was thoroughly evaluated, from encryption and access controls to monitoring and incident response. This milestone reflects Ceribell's dedication to meeting the government’s most exacting cybersecurity standards and confirms the Ceribell EEG Portal is ready to support secure, scalable deployments in mission-critical federal healthcare environments."

To view Ceribell’s listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2317262742

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell (Nasdaq: CBLL) is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (EEG) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared (510(k)) for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

