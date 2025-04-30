MyRadar powers Accelevate Solutions’ smart hub to optimize fleet performance with high-resolution road weather nowcast

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar today announced a partnership with smart mobility company Accelevate Solutions to help commercial fleets navigate hazardous road weather with greater confidence. The collaboration delivers high-resolution road condition risk scores, route impact forecasts and actionable insights directly to fleet operators and drivers.

“You can’t change the weather, but you can change how you respond to it,” said Jason Weinberger, VP of enterprise sales at MyRadar. “Our partnership gives fleets the power to anticipate dangerous road weather conditions, not just react to them. That means safer roads, better decisions and lives saved.”

The integrated solution leverages MyRadar’s hyperlocal weather data and Accelevate’s Energy Blend Intelligence (EBI) platform to provide fleet customers with a clearer picture of how changing weather will affect daily drive cycles. Unlike traditional weather forecasts, this new partnership maps real-time weather directly onto roadway geometry, helping operators understand how conditions like temperature, wind and precipitation affect specific routes. The result: safer speeds in high-risk conditions while driving improved efficiency and utilization cross-fleet assets using push alerts to branch and driver personnel.

“Fleet managers will benefit from insights to optimize vehicle performance, reduce accident risk and improve operational efficiency in all weather conditions,” said Charles Maury, CEO of Accelevate Solutions. “For drivers, the system delivers proactive guidance on speed adjustments and key road transition risks across routes as conditions change and deteriorate.”

Accelevate’s EBI platform helps fleets lower emissions and operating costs by analyzing each vehicle’s unique energy blend and modeling metrics unavailable from traditional onboard diagnostics. With the addition of MyRadar’s industry-leading weather forecasting capabilities and APIs, the platform now extends its visibility to the road environment itself. Together, the two companies help set a new standard for predictive safety and efficiency in commercial mobility.

For more information about how MyRadar keeps you ahead of the storm, visit myradar.com .

About MyRadar

MyRadar specializes in providing real-time weather data and forecasts. Our focus on innovation in environmental intelligence reflects our commitment to delivering reliable and actionable weather information, underpinned by advanced technological solutions and low-latency alerting applications. For more information, visit myradar.com .