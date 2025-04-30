Xeriant Publishes Video Demonstrating its Nanotech Fire-Retardant Performance

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, publishes a video showcasing the powerful performance of the Company’s nanotech fire-retardant.

Please click below to view time-lapse and full-length videos of a 15-minute fire test conducted by Xeriant, which was similar to the recently announced test. The videos show a side-by-side comparison of treated and untreated plastic boards demonstrating an extreme example of the effectiveness of Xeriant’s flame retardant nanotechnology.

The untreated board quickly degrades while the board containing the nano-based fire retardant successfully withstands at least 15 minutes of direct flame, estimated to be over 2,500 degrees F.

The purpose of this test was to demonstrate the effectiveness and durability of the fire retardant over an extended period of intense exposure to flames, which is an integral part of the Company’s revolutionary NEXBOARD™ technology. NEXBOARD is a patent-pending composite panel made primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste, designed to outperform drywall, plywood, and other conventional options with superior resistance to fire, water, mold, and insects.

“We plan on sharing additional fire test videos and are coordinating an upcoming production run with a manufacturing partner in conjunction with our certification testing,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

Videos accompanying this release are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57643a1f-7122-44f9-b641-30218727feaf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62d16b3a-6034-4bff-a7b2-4a608223f66a