PST Group AB has signed a contract with UAB Ekos lc worth EUR 22.95 million for the construction of a commercial building in Kaunas.

PST Group AB has signed a EUR 22.95 million (incl. VAT) contract with UAB Ekos LC, a member of the Kosmelita group of companies, which operates the Eurokos chain of beauty and cosmetics stores, and UAB Statservice, the construction project manager, for the construction of a retail building at Partizanų st. 75, Kaunas, on a land plot adjacent to the A1 trunk road.

The total area of the four-storey administrative, retail and warehousing building will be around 22,000 sq. m, with an estimated completion date of 14 months from the date of signing the contract.

The aim will be to achieve the highest possible BREEAM In-Use (the standard for assessing the sustainability of existing buildings) rating for an A++ energy performance class building.





