nextSource Addresses Today’s Business Landscape with Transformative Workforce Solutions Appoints Adam Klaucke as New Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nextSource, a leader in strategic workforce transformation specializing in contingent workforce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Klaucke as its new Chief Growth Officer, further strengthening its leadership team as the Company pursues its mission of delivering agile, data-driven, and high-impact talent solutions that optimize our clients’ entire workforce ecosystem, ensuring scalability, compliance, and a competitive edge.

The creation of the Chief Growth Officer position under Adam Klaucke's leadership represents a significant advancement in nextSource's strategy for innovation and expansion. In this role, he will spearhead strategic growth initiatives aimed at broadening market reach, driving business development, and strengthening client relationships.

Klaucke has over 20 years of experience in providing workforce solutions to commercial and academic institutions, bringing extensive expertise to our client services practices in financial services, life sciences, and other tech-driven industries, as well as higher education institutions. He is recognized for his strategic leadership, strong emphasis on client-focused innovation, and dedication to continuous transformation efforts. Throughout his career, he has held key executive roles in sales, marketing, and operations at several leading industry firms.

"Today’s fast-changing business environment requires companies to adapt and pivot quickly as needed. Our mission is to help clients navigate this landscape by developing and implementing operational models that augment their workforce with non-employee talent, allowing them to balance their short-term needs with long-term goals. This talent brings agility, cost efficiency, and specialized skills to organizations," stated Catherine Candland, CEO of nextSource. "To continue to lead the industry with innovative, purpose-built solutions as client needs evolve, we have created the role of Chief Growth Officer. This position will assist clients in anticipating market shifts, addressing skills shortages, and leveraging their extended workforce for competitive advantage."

“I’m excited and honored to join the nextSource team,” Klaucke stated. “I believe the company has a bright future, and I look forward to collaborating with my talented coworkers to continue their excellent work. I am committed to bringing my passion and expertise to this team as we seize the opportunities ahead while enhancing our clients’ workforce solutions programs.”

About nextSource

As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 25 years of experience, nextSource delivers workforce solutions that eliminate inefficiencies, scale seamlessly, and drive measurable impact. We empower organizations to anticipate market shifts, overcome talent shortages, and turn workforce management into a competitive advantage. With cutting-edge analytics, dynamic workforce modeling, and strategic optimization, nextSource shifts contingent workforce strategy from a reactive fix to a proactive growth engine.

