Cell Counting Market to Hit US$16.14 Billion by 2029 with 7.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell counting market, valued at US$10.82 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.7%, reaching US$11.12 billion in 2024 and an impressive US$16.14 billion by 2029. Advancements in technology, increased research initiatives, and the rising demand for precision diagnostics are key factors driving the global cell counting market. The adoption of automated and digital cell counting solutions, such as fluorescence-based systems, is growing rapidly due to their superior accuracy, efficiency, and integration of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, the expanding biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors significantly contribute to this growth, as cell counting is increasingly used in drug discovery, cell therapy, and vaccine development.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157450728

Browse in-depth TOC on “Cell Counting Market”

771 - Tables

55 - Figures

511 - Pages

Based on product, the cell counting market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into media, sera & reagents, assay kits, microplates, accessories, and other consumables. The instrument segment is further divided into spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, hematology analyzers, cell counters, microscopes, and others. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on personalized medicine, stem cell research, and regenerative therapies has significantly increased the demand for high-quality, application-specific consumables, reinforcing their dominance as the leading product segment in the cell counting market.

The market is segmented by application into research applications, medical applications, and bioproduction and quality control. The research application segment is further divided into cancer research, immunology research, neurology research, stem cell research, and other research applications. The research application dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The dominance of the segment is due to increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug discovery and development. Furthermore, the rising focus on cancer research, immunology, and stem cell studies has significantly increased the adoption of cell counting technologies.

The cell counting market is segmented by end users is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs & CDMOs. The academic & research institutes dominated the segment owing to various factors such as collaborations between academia and industry for translational research has amplified the demand for cell counting solutions. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and increasing demand for accurate diagnostic solutions impacting the growth of the hospitals & diagnostics laboratories segment.

The cell counting market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America held dominant share in 2023, and the Asia Pacific region is anticipated grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2029. US dominated the North American cell counting market in 2023 and likely to maintain dominance during the forecasted period. The factors attributable for dominance are the presence of key market players in the country coupled with rising in demand for personalized medicine. Europe held second largest share owing to increased adoption of technologically advanced instruments and to high investment in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, countries such as Germany, the UK, and France dominate the European cell counting market.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=157450728

The market for cell counting market is competitive, with key players strategizing to capture the majority of market share. Prominent players in the cell counting market are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Beckton Dickinson and Company (US), and Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), among others. The key market players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as investment in technologically advanced products, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the cell counting market.

Danaher (US) is one of the leading players in the cell counting market. The company has a presence in more than 60 countries and offers a diversified product portfolio of instruments and consumables in the cell-counting segment. Danaher has a strong focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies to maintain a dominant position in the market. The company operates in the market through Beckmann Coulter, Molecular Devices, SCIEX, Leica Microsystems, and Integrated DNA Technologies among others. Danaher’s robust global distribution network and dedicated customer support help the company to maintain its dominant position in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is one of the dominant players in the cell counting market. The company has a global presence in more than 150 countries and has diversified products for cell counting market. The company’s product offered by the company includes instruments and consumables such as automated cell counter, flow cytometer, microscope, cell imaging systems, and microplate readers. A robust global distribution network and customer-centric approach ensure Thermo Fisher serves diverse sectors, including academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Single Cell Analysis Market

Flow Cytometry Market

Sterile Filtration Market

Single-use Bioreactors Market

Biologics Safety Testing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Cell Counting Companies and Cell Counting Market Size