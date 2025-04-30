Turbo Energy Partners with Chilean Utility Saesa to Expand Smart Battery Storage Systems in Latin America

VALENCIA, Spain, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, has teamed with Saesa, one of Chile’s largest electric utilities, to expand the deployment of smart battery systems across the Andean country.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Turbo Energy’s expansion into Latin America, resulting in the completion of the companies’ first joint project— the installation of a smart battery energy storage system (BESS) at the headquarters of Bayas del Sur, a leading berry producer in southern Chile.

The project integrates lithium batteries with 200 kW of power and 880 kWh of storage capacity. Designed to complement Bayas del Sur’s existing photovoltaic installation, the system enables the plant to optimize energy consumption, reduce fuel dependence and maintain operations during peak demand periods or grid outages.

“The commissioning of this project for Bayas del Sur reflects a growing trend among companies across all sectors: the search for effective solutions that ensure stable and sustainable energy flow while mitigating market price volatility,” said Mariano Soria, Chief Executive Officer of Turbo Energy. “Working alongside a utility giant like Saesa gives Turbo Energy a strong foundation to deploy smart BESS solutions for Chile’s most forward-thinking companies — a key driver behind the region’s desired economic decarbonization objectives.”

Saesa executives emphasized the importance of the project in advancing renewable energy and supporting industrial decarbonization in Chile. “Our collaboration with Turbo Energy represents a pivotal advancement in sustainable infrastructure for southern Chile,” said Camila Trujillo, Energy Manager at Saesa Innova. “By integrating intelligent solar storage solutions, we’re not only improving grid reliability for industrial clients like Bayas del Sur, but also reinforcing our commitment to cleaner, smarter energy systems that benefit both businesses and communities across our nation.”

The project with Saesa closely follows Turbo Energy’s entry into the Chilean market. In March 2025, the Company launched Latin America’s first, fully integrated, end-to-end solar energy storage system at the Alto Labranza shopping center, marking the debut of its new business unit, Turbo Energy Solutions. The division focuses on photovoltaic generation, energy storage and smart energy management for the commercial and industrial sectors across Latin America.

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship SUNBOX represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit www.turbo-e.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

