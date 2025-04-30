Disposal of own shares based on performance share plan of Siili Solutions Plc

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 30 April 2025 at 15:30 EEST

A total of 27 256 of Siili Solutions Plc’s treasury shares are conveyed without consideration and according to the plan terms to the key employees participating in the Performance Share Plan 2022 – 2024. More details of this Performance Share Plan have been announced in a stock exchange release issued on 17 December 2021.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on 3 April 2024.

Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares now stands at 698 shares.

SIILI SOLUTIONS PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Taru Kovanen, General Counsel

Phone: 040 4176 221

Email: taru.kovanen(at)siili.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/fi

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com