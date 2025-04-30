AAFMAA is now "Armed Forces Mutual” Reinforcing Commitment to the Entire Military Community

FT. MYER, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the nation’s longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider for the military community, today announced that it will now go by “Armed Forces Mutual,” to clearly reflect its commitment to all branches of the military and illustrate what the organization does and who it serves. Though the organization’s name has evolved, the mission and services its Members have long relied on remain unchanged.

Armed Forces Mutual leadership assures all existing Members that this is the same trusted organization it has been for 146 years. It is an historic nonprofit Association run by and for members of the military community. This name evolution allows the organization to highlight its mutual benefit structure that works to return benefits to Members, not shareholders.



“‘Armed Forces Mutual’ was always the heart of our name and we are now bringing it front and center to place our mission in the spotlight,” said Michael Meese, President of Armed Forces Mutual. “We are not a new organization with different services or ideals; the only thing changing here is our name. Our commitment to all branches of the military has not wavered and our Members can expect to receive the same services they have come to rely on from us.”

Since its inception, Armed Forces Mutual has provided financial services and expert advice to hundreds of thousands of active duty servicemembers, National Guardsmen, Reservists, Veterans and their spouses and family members, representing all branches of service. Members of the military community who are interested in learning more about Armed Forces Mutual’s insurance and financial solutions are encouraged to visit armedforcesmutual.com to learn more. Reach out to communciations@aafmaa.com with any questions.

About Armed Forces Mutual

Armed Forces Mutual is the longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, and customized residential mortgages. Follow the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

Media Contact:

Spencer Herrmann

FischTank PR

armedforcesmutual@fischtankpr.com