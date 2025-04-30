Senti Bio to Present at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

Live video webcast presentation on Thursday, May 8th at 1:00 PM ET

Presentation will highlight the recently announced positive preliminary clinical results of lead program, SENTI-202, in the treatment of patients with Relapsed/Refractory AML

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced Timothy Lu, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Senti Biosciences will present on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference being held in New York, NY.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one in-person meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.sentibio.com) and will be accessible for 90 days following the live event.

About Senti Bio



Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline is comprised of cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

