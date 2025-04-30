ATLANTA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software, today announced its partnership with enVista , a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider. enVista joins GreyOrange’s Certified Partner Network of system integrators providing custom automation and store solutions powered by GreyOrange software. With this partnership, supply chain and retail leaders will benefit from enVista’s proven and industry-trusted implementation, integration and deployment consulting services for GreyOrange’s GreyMatter and gStore Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. The two companies are also gearing up for the launch of their first joint product.

“We are excited about the partnership with GreyOrange. It allows enVista to have a single warehouse orchestration system provider to complement our automation and robotic systems integration business. GreyOrange has the only warehouse orchestration platform in the market that optimizes independent robotic multi-agents within a facility, regardless of the manufacturer,” said Jim Barnes, CEO of enVista. “GreyOrange’s flexibility of integration supports one of enVista’s key differentiators, which is to design and integrate automated facilities with any variety of autonomous robots. This partnership further enables enVista to provide a unique level of innovation and creativity within our clients’ facilities, free from technological constraints. For enVista, facility optimization is about balancing the art of possibility with data science to create expansive operational excellence.”

GreyOrange’s AI-powered software has enabled dozens of major retailers and logistics providers to embrace automation and ensure every aspect of the fulfillment process runs seamlessly. Its two solutions, GreyMatter and gStore, manage automation, inventory and people in warehouses and retail stores, enabling customers to reduce costs, improve worker efficiency, eliminate loss, and increase sales.

“As global supply chains become increasingly complex and expensive, organizations are under growing pressure to automate and optimize their processes. GreyMatter and gStore are harnessing the power of AI to perform more than a million optimizations every minute for customers across four continents, helping them save cost, increase revenue and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “We invited enVista to join our Certified Partner Network based on its proven implementation methodology and decades of expertise as a trusted system integrator. We look forward to supporting enVista and its clients with warehouse automation and store solutions powered by our software.”

About GreyOrange:

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory and workforce management for some of the world’s largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

About enVista:

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation. ® www.envistacorp.com

