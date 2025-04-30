PathAI to Present at Digestive Disease Week

BOSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced it will present research from the outputs of IBD ExploreTM and AIM-HI UCTM at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) from May 3-6, 2025, in San Diego, CA.1 IBD Explore is an AI-powered tool providing comprehensive and quantitative characterization of the inflammatory IBD microenvironment. AIM-HI UC™ is the only AI-powered Geboes scoring tool that assists pathologists in accurately and reproducibly measuring Geboes subgrades for histological stage and improvement to enable ulcerative colitis research and clinical trials.

PathAI has recently launched updated versions of these tools on the AISight Translational Research platform1. IBD Explore v2.0 includes classification of additional cell types and tissue regions that were not included in prior versions, including macrophages, fibroblasts, and lymphoid aggregates. AIM-HI UC v2.0 now integrates PathAI's pathology universal transformer (PLUTO) foundation model and shows highly accurate performance, as highlighted in poster Su1904 at DDW.

Poster Details

Title: Consortium-driven Development of Pathology Foundation Model-based Approaches for Automated Scoring of Histopathology in Ulcerative Colitis (Abstract Number Su1904)

Session: IBD: Disease Activity Assessment and Monitoring

IBD: Disease Activity Assessment and Monitoring Date and Time: Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. PT Presenter: Christina Jayson, Ph.D., Head of Inflammation and Immunology AI Product, PathAI



Title: Quantitative Histologic Features of the Inflammatory Microenvironment using Digital Pathology Prior to Adalimumab Treatment Associate with Response in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis (Abstract Number Tu2044)

Session: Emerging Tools and Technologies and In Vivo Models of GI Diseases

Emerging Tools and Technologies and In Vivo Models of GI Diseases Date and Time: Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, May 6, 2025, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. PT Presenter: Christina Jayson, Ph.D., Head of Inflammation and Immunology AI Product, PathAI



About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com .

Footnote

1AIM-HI UCTM, IBD ExploreTM, and AISight are For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

