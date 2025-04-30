2025 National Golf Day to Highlight the Sport’s Economic and Societal Impact

Washington, DC, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Golf Industry Coalition (AGIC) is gathering representatives from across the golf industry in Washington, D.C., to kick off the 17th annual National Golf Day. The event highlights the sport’s powerful economic, societal, and community contributions across the country.

“Golf continues to be a meaningful economic driver and social connector in communities across the United States,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of AGIC, a division of the World Golf Foundation. “With more than 47 million Americans engaging with the sport, golf generates a direct economic impact of $102 billion and supports nearly 2 million jobs nationwide. Our industry's total economic impact, including indirect and induced efforts, reaches $226.5 billion. National Golf Day allows us to share this story with policymakers while advocating for issues important to the continued growth and accessibility of our industry.”

On Thursday, May 1, AGIC leaders will meet with members of Congress during more than 230 scheduled meetings on Capitol Hill, addressing key legislative and regulatory issues impacting the golf industry. The day will also feature a Congressional Reception, offering stakeholders the opportunity to connect with members of the Congressional Golf Caucus — a bipartisan group of more than 140 lawmakers, co-chaired by Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC), Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Richard Hudson (R-NC), and Scott Peters (D-CA), and will feature NBC Sports’ Steve Sands.

Jake Sherman, founder of Punchbowl News and contributor to NBC News, will participate in a fireside chat with Jay Perron, a Partner at Prism Group Public Affairs. Sherman, a veteran journalist with deep expertise covering Congress and national politics, will provide insights on the current political landscape and its implications for the golf industry.

This year's National Golf Day arrives amid a period of historic momentum for the sport. In 2024, Americans played 543 million rounds of golf, marking five consecutive years with more than 500 million rounds played. Participation is rising across key demographics, with notable gains among young players (3.7 million ages 6-17, up 6%), women (7.9 million, up 13%), and people of color (6.9 million, up 13%).

In addition to advocacy meetings, attendees will engage in Community Service Projects organized by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America at East Potomac Golf Course and Old Soldiers' Home Golf Course. These projects continue the industry's tradition of enhancing public spaces, building on last year's efforts that included planting more than 500 trees and beautification initiatives across the National Mall and Langston Golf Course.

The three-day National Golf Day event also features networking opportunities and educational sessions focused on accessibility, sustainability, and the sport’s broad community impact.

For more information about National Golf Day and the American Golf Industry Coalition, please visit www.golfcoalition.org.