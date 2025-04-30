Taboola Partners with Samsung to Power News Recommendations on More Samsung Devices Globally

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA) today announced it has reached a new partnership with Samsung to serve news recommendations on Samsung devices and news channels.

Under this new multi-year relationship, Taboola will power news recommendations on Samsung News, the popular news application found on millions of Samsung mobile devices worldwide, in markets across Europe and India.

Today’s news extends on a long-term relationship between Taboola and Samsung and adds even more ways for Samsung device users to connect with content from premium publishers. Taboola continues to bring recommendations from its large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, helping publishers to increase reader traffic.

“We are thrilled to partner even closer with Samsung, a name synonymous with quality products and experiences around the world,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “With this deeper partnership, we are giving more of their customers even access to news that is relevant and engaging. Today’s news reflects continued development of our long-term relationship with Samsung–delivering personalized content recommendations for users, driving traffic to publishers and ultimately providing device users with great mobile experiences.”

