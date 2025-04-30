UFP Technologies to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered products, today announced the Company plans to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on May 6, 2025 prior to market open. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results the same day at 10:00 AM Eastern time.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Participants may join the call using the following dial-in numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-243-4451

International: 1-412-542-4135

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available at www.ufpt.com.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible following the event on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ufpt.com/investors/.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. UFP is an important link in the medical device supply chain and a valued outsource partner to many of the top medical device manufacturers in the world. The Company’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants.

Company Contact:

Ron Lataille, Sr. Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer

(978) 234-0926

rlataille@ufpt.com

Investor Contact:

Jeff Elliott or Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors

(214) 966-9014 or (817) 778-8339

www.threepa.com