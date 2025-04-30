FLUENT Expands KNACK Product Portfolio with Multipack Pre-Roll Launch in New York

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a national cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is expanding its KNACK product line in New York with the launch of KNACK (Lit)les, a convenient multipack of pre-rolls. Now available at all FLUENT New York retail locations and at third party retail locations through Entourage Wholesale and , each KNACK (Lit)les tin contains five 0.35g pre-rolls, offering a perfectly portioned and convenient smoking experience.

“We’re committed to evolving with New York’s dynamic cannabis market,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “The new KNACK (Lit)les multi-pack provides an easy, portable option for consumers looking for high-quality pre-rolls on the go.”





Grown in the heart of the Adirondacks, KNACK’s premium cannabis flower is cultivated using advanced indoor growing techniques to ensure exceptional quality and consistent potency. Each strain is carefully selected and meticulously nurtured to enhance its distinct characteristics. The initial (Lit)les lineup includes Purple Starfruit and Citron strains, with additional strains rolling out soon to ensure we have something for everyone looking for a great time, because we’ve got a KNACK for delivering the perfect vibe.

Looking ahead, FLUENT plans to expand the KNACK brand into Florida in Q2 2025. Wherever you are, KNACK is here to elevate the experience—because with KNACK, you’re always in good company. For more information about KNACK, visit the FLUENT website and follow FLUENT on Instagram @Fluent_FL to stay up-to-date on the Company’s latest innovations and offerings.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors@getfluent.com

Media Contact:

press@getfluent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bacaec09-fcde-48be-ac78-239508263651