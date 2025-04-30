Western Communities Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary of National Walk and Announces New Theme Focusing on Safe Places

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Financial Group Communities Foundation is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of its national charity walk, taking place from May 19-24, 2025. This milestone event marks two decades of dedicated efforts to support local communities across Canada with over $1 million donated to local initiatives, funding playgrounds, awarding scholarships, and transforming community spaces since its inception in 2005. This also marks a new chapter of Western’s journey and commitment to caring for communities with a new focus on Safe Places.

Previously known as the National Walk to Support the Cause, this year’s event has been rebranded as the National Walk for Safe Places. “In a world facing increasing climate disasters, geopolitical uncertainties, rising food and housing costs, and mental health challenges, creating strong, inclusive, and resilient communities is more important than ever,” said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group and Foundation Board President. “As a proudly Canadian company, we know the value of feeling safe and secure.”

From May 19-24, thousands of Western team members, neighbours, and partners will walk together in over 150 communities to support creating safe places to live, play and work. This powerful act of unity highlights the importance of coming together not just as colleagues, but as Canadians who care about their hometowns.

"Our new focus on building safe places underscores our commitment to caring for and empowering our communities,” said Nancy Green-Bolton, Western Communities Foundation Board Chair and Western Financial Group Chief Operating Officer. “We believe that by building resilient neighbourhoods, we allow our diverse communities to thrive and succeed.”

As part of the celebrations, Western will donate $10,000 to local charities through its #StepUpAndShare Photowalk Challenge. Between May 1-24, participants are encouraged to share photos of their walking shoes or their neighbourhoods on social media using hashtag #StepUpAndShare, tagging their favourite charity. Each post enters the participant for a chance to win a $1,000 donation for their charity, terms apply. Ten winners will be announced on May 27. Participants are encouraged to visit westerngives.ca and follow along on Western’s social media pages for updates.

“This is a remarkable opportunity to engage communities from coast to coast and showcase the powerful impact of walking together for a purpose that is both relevant and timely,” shared Michelle Mak, Director of Western Communities Foundation, "What started as a walk with just over 200 people has grown into a nationwide initiative over the past 20 years, inspiring thousands. I’m proud to be a part of a company that’s dedicated to investing in a better, brighter future for everyone.”

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live, work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,000 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do—it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

