Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced today that the Company will hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 28, 2025 in virtual format only. All shareholders of record as of April 21, 2025, who wish to attend may do so by following the instructions included in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and accompanying proxy statement which is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1318885&owner=exclude or by referring to the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

