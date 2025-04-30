Tencent Healthcare Unveils NGES R4.0: A Major Leap in Pharmaceutical Industry's Digital Transformation

Shenzhen, China, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid popularization of AI technology, the global pharmaceutical industry is entering a crucial stage of digital transformation. Today, Tencent Healthcare has launched Next Generation Engagement Suite R4.0 (NGES R4.0) to help global pharmaceutical multinationals leverage cutting-edge AI technology for their operations and expansion into the Chinese market.

NGES 4.0 leverages AI technology to enhance efficiency, refine management, and ensure compliance across various pharmaceutical scenarios such as multi-channel marketing, meeting management, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). By deeply integrating large AI models, NGES R4.0 is set to revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry.

Amid the sweeping digital wave today, AI technology is penetrating various industries at an unprecedented speed, and the pharmaceutical field is no exception. Tencent Healthcare has keenly captured this development trend and actively promoted the intelligent development of the industry with the help of large models and AI tools. The upgrade of the NGES R4.0 version integrates AI technology deeply into the entire process of pharmaceutical digital marketing, enabling pharmaceutical companies to achieve more precise customer touchpoints and more efficient resource management.

One of the standout features of this upgrade is the seamless switching between Tencent Hunyuan and DeepSeek models. The dual-model capability, combined with fine-tuning of the pharmaceutical industry knowledge base, empowers NGES R4.0 to assist companies in efficiently producing professional academic content.. It not only supports core scenarios such as academic abstract generation, intelligent title optimization, and professional content expansion but also ensures the professionalism and compliance of medical expressions through a dual-track mechanism, by integrating an industry-standard medical terminology library and manual review, while enhancing content production efficiency. In addition, this version can automatically adapt to the stylistic features of different academic scenarios, achieving full-process intelligent processing from initial draft generation to compliance verification, significantly reducing labor intervention costs.

NGES R4.0 also presets more than 10 types of professional labels, such as diseases, drugs, and patient types, through the medical master data tag system, enabling out-of-the-box intelligent annotation capabilities. Meanwhile, by innovatively integrating the rule engine of the medical knowledge base and the semantic understanding technology of large models, it can automatically parse the core elements of medical literature, patient education materials, and other content. Moreover, it supports manual secondary calibration to optimize label accuracy, increasing the annotation accuracy rate by 60% compared to traditional models. The human-machine collaborative workflow design further improves annotation efficiency while ensuring the rigor of professional terms.

From a broader perspective, Tencent Healthcare not only provides the pharmaceutical industry with a powerful intelligent tool like NGES R4.0 but also launches AI solutions from the cloud to the local end, comprehensively supporting multiple scenarios such as clinical trials, drug research and development, and medical translation. The introduction of distributed cloud and AI knowledge engines provides strong support for enterprises to quickly deploy and optimize AI applications.

As AI technology continues to be deeply applied in the pharmaceutical industry, there is a need for enterprises to keep pace. The release of Tencent Healthcare's NGES R4.0 will help global multinationals use technology to drive their business practices in the Chinese market, driving the industry towards a more intelligent and efficient future.

