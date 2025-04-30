Eurasian Resources Group to build a landmark 80 MW ferroalloy-gas utilisation power plant in Kazakhstan 

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global metals and mining company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed an EPC contract with China Tianchen Engineering Corporation (TCC) to build a landmark ferroalloy-gas utilisation facility in Kazakhstan.

The 80-megawatt plant will be housed inside Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant’s Smelting Shop Four, converting a by-product that is usually lost to flaring into round-the-clock electricity.

By redirecting more than 600,000 cubic metres of gas per year, the project will eliminate flaring at the site, as well as sharply cut emissions. The move also secures self-generated power that places ERG’s subsidiary Kazchrome, one of the world’s largest ferroalloy producers, on a clear path to support the achievement of the country’s carbon-neutral target.

ERG has earmarked about $92 million for the project, which is slated for completion in 2026 and will create new permanent jobs.

“Eurasian Resources Group is building the ferroalloy-gas utilisation power plant, turning industrial waste into energy. It will be the first such production facility in Kazakhstan and one of the few in Eurasia,” said Shukhrat Ibragimov, Group CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ERG. “Kazakhstan and ERG are pioneering clean tech in metals production. This initiative reinforces our environmental commitment while proving that industrial growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.”

“When commissioned, this utilisation facility - alongside renewable output from the Group’s first wind farm in nearby Khromtau, which is due to reach full capacity already this year - will make our chrome greener,” said Serik Shakhazhanov, General Director of ERG Kazakhstan. “This project also aligns with the nation’s decarbonisation agenda.”

Founded in 1953, China Tianchen Engineering Corporation is a global EPC firm that has delivered projects across 30 countries and earned Engineering News-Record rankings among the world’s largest contractors and design house. TCC will provide engineering design, equipment and commissioning expertise for the Aktobe build.

Smelting Shop Four, the newest division of the Aktobe Ferroalloy Plant, is among the region’s largest industrial investments. Kazchrome continues to modernise the plant, having spent more than $28 million since 2021 on automated gas-cleaning systems that have cut the facility’s environmental impact by 30%. Once online, the unit will supply most of the shop’s electricity demand, cutting grid purchases and stabilising energy costs.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is a global metals and mining company headquartered in Luxembourg. ERG has around 67,000 employees and is one of the largest employers in the industry. It sells products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

The Group’s main shareholder (40% stake) is the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. ERG’s CEO and Chairman of the Board is Shukhrat Ibragimov, who was appointed in 2024 and brings with him many years of industry experience.

With integrated mining, processing, energy, logistics, and marketing operations, ERG is one of the world’s largest producers of ferrochrome and cobalt and a leading international supplier of copper and iron ore. It is also a large supplier of alumina and aluminium in Eurasia.

In Kazakhstan, the Group operates multiple production entities, including Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarbai Iron Ore Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, and Eurasian Energy Corporation. ERG is a key power supplier and a large railway operator in Central Asia.

In Africa, Frontier is the cornerstone of the Group's copper business in the DRC, while Metalkol represents a major tailings reprocessing operation. Metalkol has become one of the world's largest producers of cobalt and a major producer of copper. The Group manages its own supply chain through its logistics company, SABOT.

