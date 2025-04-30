SmartAdvocate Unveils Enhanced Billing and Invoicing Solution to Support Family Law Firms and Other Legal Practice Areas

MELVILLE, NY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartAdvocate, the leading legal case management software provider, has unveiled its enhanced Billing and Invoicing solution, designed with a strong focus on supporting firms specializing in Family Law and other transactional or hourly billing practice areas. This innovative solution simplifies the billing process, improves cash flow, and increases operational efficiency for law firms handling complex financial transactions.

The new built-in SmartAdvocate Billing and Invoicing solution allows firm staff to track and log time spent on case-related tasks, both externally and within SmartAdvocate. Invoices can be quickly generated from case expenses and time tracking entries, providing a seamless and automated approach to managing finances. By consolidating key billing functions into a single, user-friendly offering, firms can increase their efficiency and accuracy in tracking billable time and expenses—ensuring streamlined financial operations.

“Billing and Invoicing further solidifies SmartAdvocate’s position as a comprehensive solution for legal professionals,” said Allison Rampolla, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “By introducing these enhanced capabilities, we are ensuring that Family Law firms and other transactional legal practices can optimize their time tracking and billing operations, and focus on delivering top-tier legal services.”

SmartAdvocate has also entered into a new integration partnership with Confido Legal, a payment processing and disbursement platform built specifically for the legal industry. Through this integration, SmartAdvocate’s Billing and Invoicing can support a variety of payment methods, offering law firms and their clients greater flexibility. Payments can be drawn from client funds or escrow accounts, and processed via credit card, check, or other payment services. Users can set up automatic payment deductions from client funds, escrow accounts, or enable automatic charges to stored credit cards—reducing administrative burdens and ensuring timely payments. In addition, payments can be made through the SmartAdvocate Client Portal, where invoices are automatically generated and sent directly via email or traditional mail.

“The next generation of clients expect zero-friction commerce,” said Emery Wager, CEO of Confido Legal. “SmartAdvocate delivers exactly this experience for law firms with their innovative new Billing & Invoicing solution. The optional autopay functionality, with the Confido integration, is designed to help firms quickly turn accounts receivable into cash, improve collection rates, and meet the modern client's expectations for seamless digital transactions. We're proud to power the embedded payments functionality within SmartAdvocate's Billing & Invoicing because it directly addresses the financial challenges Confido was built to solve for law firms.”

With this latest innovation, SmartAdvocate continues to evolve as an all-in-one case management solution, offering law firms the technology they need to maximize productivity, improve financial oversight, and deliver a superior client experience.

For more information about SmartAdvocate and its new built-in Billing and Invoicing solution, visit www.smartadvocate.com.

SOURCE: SmartAdvocate

Contact: Allison Rampolla, SVP of Sales & Marketing

SmartAdvocate LLC

Direct Phone: (516) 715-0736

Email: allison@smartadvocate.com

Attachment