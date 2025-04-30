Dr. Amp Strengthens Health Ties, Highlights Thai Wellness Tourism at The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai

Bangkok, Thailand, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Health Without Borders! Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, (Dr. Amp), M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), was honored by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai, People's Republic of China, to deliver a keynote address at the "Health Talk" event under the theme “Wellness Hub Thailand: The Future of Global Wellness.” The session aimed to promote the concept of holistic healthcare, highlight Thailand’s potential as a global wellness center —“Wellness Hub Thailand”—and foster international collaboration in health promotion. It also sought to strengthen strategic health networks and drive Thailand’s role in the global wellness tourism industry. The event was graced by the presence of Ms. Prinat Apirat, Consul General, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Shanghai, and Mr. Jirawat Liangcam, Deputy Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Shanghai Office, along with distinguished guests from Tourism Authority of Thailand Shanghai, renowned Chinese tourism agencies, and luxury hotels across China.

Strengthening Thailand–China Collaboration in Wellness Tourism in Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

To further strengthen concrete cooperation between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China in the field of wellness tourism, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai organized a special event aimed at fostering the exchange of knowledge and enhancing mutual understanding of holistic healthcare practices. The event highlighted modern tourism concepts centered on promoting overall well-being—physical, mental, and spiritual health—while encouraging balanced living. These principles form the core of the “Wellness Tourism” concept, aligning with preventive healthcare strategies and the long-term enhancement of quality of life.

On this occasion, Ms. Prinat Apirat, Consul General, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Shanghai, graciously delivered the opening remarks. She emphasized Thailand’s strong potential and opportunity to become a leading global destination for wellness tourism, attracting international visitors, including Chinese nationals. She also highlighted that wellness tourism serves as a vital mechanism through which Thailand and China can deepen their comprehensive cooperation, particularly as both nations approach the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025.

During the event, Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, also known as "Dr. Amp," M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), was invited by the Royal Thai Consulate-General to deliver a special lecture. Dr. Tanupol shared his expertise in preventive healthcare through the principles of Scientific Wellness and Lifestyle Medicine, emphasizing holistic approaches to achieving optimal health and well-being. He also presented his vision for advancing Thailand as a global Wellness Hub and a premier international destination for wellness tourism.

Health Landscape in China: The Transition to an Aging Society and Challenges in Healthcare

Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) revealed that advancements in medical technology have played a crucial role in extending human lifespan, particularly in the treatment of various diseases, which has contributed to longer lives. From 2000 to 2019, the global average life expectancy increased from 66.8 years to 73.4 years, a rise of 6.6 years. However, the “healthy life expectancy” or "Health Span," which refers to the period during which individuals can maintain a good quality of life without illness, remains at only 63.7 years on average. This means that many individuals spend nearly a decade of their lives in a deteriorating health condition before passing away.

As human lifespan increases, our world is inevitably transitioning into an aging society, and it is undeniable that aging is often accompanied by various related diseases, such as non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which pose significant health threats. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, over 45 million people worldwide died from NCDs.

In China, the healthcare situation is facing significant challenges as the country transitions into a fully-fledged "aging society." Currently, approximately 20% of China's population is over the age of 60. This demographic shift has led to a widespread awakening regarding "preventive healthcare," with the aim of enhancing quality of life while promoting longevity in good health.

A key factor driving this growing awareness of preventive healthcare is the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which have become significantly more severe. In 2022, NCDs became the leading cause of death for 90% of China's population, amounting to over 9,058,000 deaths annually, or an average of approximately 1,034 deaths per hour. The six leading causes of death include stroke, ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer, hypertension, and Alzheimer's disease.

"Another critical issue of concern is the rising prevalence of obesity in China. According to reports, in 2022, approximately 38.9% of the population, equating to around 549,268,000 individuals, were affected by obesity. This condition is not only a matter of physical appearance but also serves as a significant warning signal for long-term health risks. Obesity contributes to an increased risk of illness and mortality, particularly during global health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Studies indicate that individuals with hypertension are twice as likely to experience severe illness or death compared to those with optimal health. The risk increases to three times for those with heart disease or diabetes, and four times for individuals with stroke. Furthermore, individuals with obesity are seven times more likely to face fatal outcomes compared to the general population," Dr. Tanupol added

Exploring Dr. Amp’s Vision: Advancing Preventive Healthcare through the Concept of Scientific Wellness and Positioning Thailand as a Global Wellness Hub

With the visionary leadership of Dr. Tanupol Virunhagarun, who has anticipated the global shift in healthcare trends toward a new era — moving from the traditional reactive healthcare model to a proactive, preventive healthcare approach — Thailand is poised to elevate its position as a leading international center for wellness and preventive medicine. In recognition of this potential, Dr. Tanupol organized a special Health Talk Session under the theme "Wellness Hub Thailand: The Future of Global Wellness", held at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. This initiative seeks to strengthen the #TeamThailand collaboration, expand international partnerships in the health and wellness sectors, foster strategic global health networks, and drive Thailand’s advancement as a premier Wellness Hub on the global stage.

“According to the latest report from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), Thailand’s Wellness Economy recorded the fastest growth rate in the world during 2022–2023, expanding by 28.4% to reach a value of USD 40.54 billion, or approximately THB 1.4 trillion. Within this growth, Wellness Tourism emerged as the fastest-growing sector, valued at approximately THB 415 billion, with an impressive growth rate of 119.5%. This achievement positions Thailand as the second-fastest-growing Wellness Tourism market globally, following only the People’s Republic of China in 2023.”

"These figures not only reflect Thailand’s economic success, but also provide concrete evidence of the country’s potential and readiness to become a global wellness hub. Thailand's internationally recognized geographical advantages and abundant natural beauty, combined with its rich and nutritious culinary heritage, set the foundation for its wellness leadership. The country’s renowned warm hospitality and authentic Thai service culture further enhance its appeal. Moreover, Thailand’s longstanding traditions in Thai traditional medicine and herbal remedies—now gaining increasing global attention as natural approaches to holistic wellness—together with internationally accredited modern healthcare services, have become powerful assets. These unique strengths collectively position Thailand to rise as a sustainable leader in the global health and wellness sector." Dr. Tanupol added.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone that reflects the strong and enduring relationship between the Kingdom of Thailand and the People's Republic of China. It aims to foster the exchange of health knowledge, strengthen international healthcare networks, and sustainably enhance the well-being of the populations of both nations.

As a preventive medicine, Dr. Tanupol remains committed to fulfilling his mission as a key member of #TeamThailand. He is dedicated to advancing Thailand’s potential to become a recognized global health and wellness hub, while continuing to build international confidence in the quality and standards of Thailand’s healthcare services.

