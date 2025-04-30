HLTH 2025 Launches Groundbreaking New Experiences in AI, Pharma, and Diagnostics – While Returning Classics Get a Fresh Twist

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HLTH Inc., the catalyst for global healthcare innovation, returns to Las Vegas on October 19–22, 2025, with a bold new agenda designed to redefine the future of healthcare. Led by new, immersive marketplaces and programming in Artificial Intelligence, Pharma & Life Sciences, and Diagnostics & Precision Health, HLTH 2025 shines a spotlight on the seismic shifts reshaping the health ecosystem.

“These aren’t just emerging trends, they are now the main stage,” said Jon Weiner, Founder and CEO of HLTH. “HLTH 2025 is the launchpad for where healthcare is going. We’ve placed the future front and center.”

HLTH 2025 Debuts New Must-See Highlights

AI Transformation Zone – Smarter. Faster. Real.

Artificial Intelligence takes center stage at HLTH 2025 in a dynamic new AI Transformation Zone, with dozens of cutting-edge organizations converging across three immersive theaters. Attendees will dive into extensive programming that spans drug development, diagnostics, clinical decision support, ambient documentation, and next-generation care delivery. From live demos and real-world case studies to candid interviews with industry trailblazers, this zone offers an unmissable look at how AI is driving measurable ROI and reshaping the future of healthcare today.

Pharma & Life Sciences Innovation – From Bench to Breakthrough

At HLTH 2025, Pharma & Life Sciences steps into a new era. From AI-enabled R&D and decentralized clinical trials to precision therapeutics, the spotlight is on innovations that are reshaping how treatments are discovered, developed, and delivered. Attendees will gain strategic insights through sessions focused on real-world evidence, market access, and the evolving landscape of cross-industry partnerships. For the first time, more than 10 global pharma powerhouses will make their mark at HLTH with bold, experiential activations, underscoring their deepening investments in digital health and patient-centric innovation.

Diagnostics & Precision Health – Personalized. Predictive. Preventive.

The new Diagnostics Zone at HLTH 2025 showcases the cutting edge of precision health, from genomics and digital pathology to point-of-care platforms and AI-powered early detection. Featuring a curated collection of first-time exhibitors, this immersive area surrounds a central theater spotlighting how next-generation diagnostic tools are transforming care delivery models and accelerating the shift to personalized, predictive, and preventive medicine. Explore how these innovations are not only tailoring treatment, but also enabling scalable solutions for population health.

HLTH Startup Pitch Tournament

Plus, debuting this year: the HLTH Startup Pitch Tournament, a series of category-aligned competitions that spotlight the hottest startups and most promising innovators across AI, diagnostics, and biotech. With immersive show floor experiences, challenge arenas, “hot seat” interviews, power panels, and interactive formats designed to spark honest dialogue and bold thinking, HLTH 2025 offers unmatched opportunities for emerging companies to scale, connect with capital, and get in front of the customers who matter most.

Returning Favorites Evolved for 2025

While the new categories set a high-energy tone, HLTH 2025 also brings back its most in-demand programming with renewed focus and interactivity, including:

Value-Based Care & Payment Reform

Women’s Health & Research Equity

GLP-1s & Chronic Disease Management

Whole Health & Longevity

Workforce & Policy Resilience

Employer Health & Benefits Innovation

Startup Funding & Investment Trends





Sunday Deep Dives

The week kicks off with powerful, in-depth content tracks, including:

GLP-1s and Cardiometabolic Health

Caring for the Aging Population

Women’s Health Innovation





Why HLTH 2025 Matters

With over 12,000 healthcare leaders expected, HLTH 2025 is not just another event – it’s a convergence of vision, business, and collaboration at a time when healthcare systems are being reimagined in real time.

Join us this October in Las Vegas and be part of the moments and movements that are building the next chapter of healthcare.

About HLTH

HLTH Inc. is the catalyst igniting global healthcare transformation. We unite visionaries, innovators, and leaders to revolutionize health worldwide. Through our dynamic ecosystem of community, events, content, and initiatives, we spark groundbreaking collaborations that drive meaningful change. At HLTH, we're not just reimagining healthcare – we're actively building a future where equitable, accessible, and innovative health solutions are a reality for all.