Yerevan to Host the 60th European Senior Karate Championships/Karate Federation of Armenia

Yerevan, Armenia , April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

From May 7 to 11, Armenia’s capital city, Yerevan, will proudly host the 60th European Senior Karate Championships, set to take place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

For the first time in the history of Armenian karate, the country will host an official European Karate Championships. Around 1,000 participants — including athletes, referees, coaches, and official guests — are expected to attend, showcasing the highest level of karate in Europe.

Antonio Espinós, President of both the World and European Karate Federations, commented on the upcoming Championships:

“The decision to bring the EKF Senior Championships to Yerevan reflects the remarkable growth of karate’s popularity and presence across all European countries. It is a testament to the inclusive and far-reaching nature of our sport, which continues to inspire athletes and fans around the world.”

Mr. Espinós, along with other high-ranking officials and distinguished guests from across the globe, will attend the Championships in person.

Vazgen Harutyunyan, President of the Karate Federation of Armenia, emphasized the significance of this milestone:

“It is a great honor for us to host the European Senior Karate Championships this year. Notably, Yerevan will also be the venue where the Executive Committee members of the European Karate Federation will be elected. This is a historic opportunity for Armenia to strengthen its position within the international karate community. It will also serve as a launching point for future major events — since it has already been confirmed that Yerevan will host the 2027 European Championships for Cadets, Juniors, and U21 athletes.”

The 2025 Championships aim not only to deliver a world-class sporting event, but also to promote sports tourism, highlight Armenia’s growing role on the international sports stage, and inspire the next generation while cultivating karate culture at the local level.

Contact Person : Emma Sargsyan

Company: Karate Federation of Armenia

Email: Emma@saegeonsultants.com

Phone: +37441515700



