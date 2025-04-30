Bouygues Enterprise Tech Strategy 2025: Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bouygues S.A. 2025: Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Bouygues' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Bouygues SA (Bouygues) is an industrial group, which operates in the construction, real estate development, media and telecommunication markets. It carries out the construction of roads, airport runways, seaport, industrial infrastructure, parking areas, and recreational facilities, electrical and civil work developments through contracts.

The company also develops residential, commercial establishments and retail parks; and produces and recycles construction materials such as aggregates, asphalt mixes, bitumen, ready-mix concrete and emulsions and binders. Bouygues operates television channels; telecommunication networks and offers broadband services to its customers. The company has operational presence across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Americas and Asia-Pacific.



The report provides information and insights into Bouygues' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment and, Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:

