MissionSquare Retirement names Tom McAndrews as Chief Legal Officer

Washington, D.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom McAndrews as Chief Legal Officer (CLO), reporting to the firm’s chief executive officer and president, Andre Robinson. In his expanded role, McAndrews will oversee MissionSquare’s Corporate Affairs Department, including Legal, Compliance, Government Affairs, Research, and Risk Management.

“I am thrilled that Tom will take on this expanded role as CLO for our organization,” said Robinson. “Tom’s leadership and dedication to our vision as a company have been instrumental to our growth over the years and will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success as we move forward. This is an exciting next chapter for Tom and our entire team, and I look forward to being on this journey together.”

McAndrews has been an integral part of the MissionSquare team for over 16 years. He first joined the firm’s legal department in 2008, where he served as vice president, securities counsel. Since joining MissionSquare, McAndrews has worked on various issues related to broker-dealer, investment adviser, and investment company regulation, and his leadership has been instrumental in strengthening MissionSquare’s compliance framework and navigating complex legal matters.

Before joining MissionSquare, McAndrews held the position of counsel with O’Melveny & Myers, LLP, where he represented clients in securities-related enforcement proceedings before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Department of Justice, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. He also provided regulatory counseling to his clients regarding compliance with federal securities laws and self-regulatory organization rules. In addition, he has previously held roles with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

McAndrews earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a doctorate of law from The George Washington University Law School. He served as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy and is based in Washington, D.C.

MissionSquare remains focused on its mission to help all plan participants retire well, which continues to drive and define the company today. The firm continues to introduce new tools and resources to help individuals and their families build retirement security.

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since its founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based financial services company, we manage and administer over $72.0 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and personalized advice sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of Dec. 31, 2024. Includes 457(b) plans, 401(a) plans, 403(b) plans, Retirement Health Savings plans, Employer Investment Program plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.