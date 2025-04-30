Students from University Inkjet Program-Member Schools Visit Canon Customers For First-Hand Experience in the Printing Industry

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, supported a field trip for members of its University Inkjet Program in March, with students from Clemson University and Arizona State University visiting Canon customers to gain on-site, practical knowledge regarding potential careers in the printing industry. Clemson students visited American Book Company (ABC), based in Woodstock, Georgia, while Arizona State students visited Doxim at its Phoenix location.

The University Inkjet Program, launched in 2019, offers students practical experience and insight into modern print industry trends and practices. Through collaborative activities, students learn first-hand how the business of production printing operates and gain a better understanding of inkjet technology, production print service providers, and how the industry continues to evolve.



Peter P. Kowalczuk, Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s executive vice president and Client Services Group president, said he was heartened by the success of the University Inkjet Program and the opportunities it continues to provide the next generation of professionals.



“We are proud that the University Inkjet Program continues to thrive and provide a means for students to gain valuable, practical experience in the printing industry, and are especially gratified to know Canon continues to play a role in students securing employment with some of the best companies in the field,” Kowalczuk said.

ABC employs a Canon ColorStream 6900 and recently installed a varioPRINT i-series—used for heavy production environments including in-plant, data center, direct mail, book, and commercial printers—as the company also specializes in printing curriculum books, course syllabuses, and test answer keys, among other educational endeavors.



“Canon’s support of the field trip this year, with Clemson’s Graphic Communication students coming to tour our facility, was such a rewarding experience for us here at American Book Company,” said Devin Pintozzi, American Book Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “Being able to introduce these students to potential career paths and practical applications showcasing some of the latest and best in Canon print technology brought to light the importance of what we do every day to improve the lives of students around the country.”



Added Elizabeth Laney, a senior Graphic Communications major at Clemson: “I was really impressed with the enthusiasm of the staff at ABC. It was a rare opportunity for us students to glimpse into the integrated workings of an entire production workflow in order to understand how all of the facets of the design, printing, and finishing process work together efficiently under one roof.”

Doxim, which uses a pair of ColorStream 6900 models, also contributed to the University Inkjet Program’s mission of developing the next generation of printing industry professionals. Doxim provided an up-close look at its operations for direct mail transactional print and its capabilities as a USPS full-service center, showcasing full direct mail production from start to finish.

“A huge thank you to Canon for supporting this event,” said Doxim’s Jonathan Baden, Director of Operations. “It was an incredible experience and also exciting to see the students so engaged and eager to learn about our entire production process firsthand."

Anaya O’Bannon, an Arizona State student who attended the trip, accepted a job with Doxim after the field trip and credited the program for helping her jumpstart her career.

“I am in a period of my life where I know when the right opportunity presents itself, you have to go for it,” O’Bannon said. “Taking the tour at Doxim was the perfect opportunity to jump into the field of my major, and I am really glad I did. The Canon UIP experience gave me this opportunity.”

The University Inkjet Program was originally established with Clemson before expanding to Arizona State, and includes a special print curriculum for Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) Typography and Page Design program.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.





Attachments