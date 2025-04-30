ScribeAmerica to Showcase Provider Enablement Solutions at UCA’s 2025 Urgent Care Convention

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScribeAmerica is proud to announce its participation in the 2025 Urgent Care Convention, taking place May 2-6 in Dallas, TX. The company will exhibit in the Solutions. Expo at booth #1019, where attendees can engage directly with the team and experience innovative solutions built for urgent care.

The Urgent Care Association’s chosen theme for this year’s convention, Evolve: Driving Change, aligns closely with ScribeAmerica’s commitment to supporting urgent care centers as they adapt to growing pressures, workforce shortages, rising patient volumes, and the need for more efficient documentation and care team models.

“As urgent care centers face increasing demand, our mission is to empower them with scalable workforce solutions and innovative technology that enhance patient care, streamline operations, and drive sustainable growth,” said Brian Hudson, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeAmerica. “We’re proud to support the clinicians and administrators at the front lines of delivering fast, effective care.”

At booth #1019, ScribeAmerica will offer live demos of Speke Express , an ambient AI solution designed for speed and accuracy in high-volume settings. Speke Express helps providers complete documentation in real time, without the need to break focus from the patient.

The team will highlight ScribeAmerica’s full range of workforce solutions, including flexible in-person and remote services customized to meet the operational and staffing needs of each individual urgent care clinic. With over two decades of experience supporting healthcare providers, ScribeAmerica is eager to connect with urgent care leaders to discuss solutions to support better outcomes for patients and providers alike.