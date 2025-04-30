Half of Over-50s in the UK Struggled to Afford Heating This Winter, Survey Reveals

CHESTERFIELD, United Kingdom, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new research commissioned by Age Care Bathrooms and conducted by YouGov, half of UK adults aged 50 and over say they experienced difficulty affording heating over the past winter.

The nationally representative survey highlights the toll that rising energy prices are taking on older generations — many already on fixed incomes or living with health and mobility concerns.

According to the findings, 50.1% of people aged 50+ either reduced their heating usage (25.4%) or took alternative precautions (24.7%) in response to cost pressures. These coping strategies ranged from wearing extra clothing indoors to isolating heat to one room of the house, with many reporting compromised comfort and quality of life.

“Behind these statistics are real people — older adults skipping baths, layering up in cold homes, or sitting in unheated rooms to keep energy bills down,” said Sam Davies, founder of Age Care Bathrooms. “We’re talking about a generation that should be able to feel safe and warm at home, yet too many are forced into energy-saving tactics that can impact their well-being.”

How Older Adults Are Coping

The survey revealed a widespread shift in daily routines among older households to deal with energy costs:

60.9% reported wearing extra clothing indoors to keep warm

35.6% used heating timers to limit energy usage to peak times

22.5% skipped baths or showers to reduce hot water consumption

3.4% used public spaces like libraries or shopping centres to escape the cold.

A Story of Regional Inequality

Some parts of the UK saw significantly higher levels of hardship than others.

In Wales, over one-third of those over 50 (35%) reduced heating, and only 45.3% said they didn’t struggle — the lowest comfort level in the UK.

Scotland followed closely, with 27.9% cutting back on heating use.

The East of England was the least affected region, with only 21.6% cutting back and 53.1% saying they didn’t struggle at all.



“These regional differences tell a wider story — about inequality in infrastructure, local energy support, housing conditions, and income levels,” Davies noted. “Older adults in some parts of the UK are much more vulnerable to winter hardship than others.”

What Would Make the Biggest Difference Next Winter?

When asked what changes to their home would most improve their winter living conditions, warmth and efficiency came out as clear priorities:

30.2% said more energy-efficient heating systems

21.9% prioritised better insulation.

Combined, that’s over 50% of respondents highlighting the need for improved warmth and efficiency.

A Warning for the Year Ahead

With energy prices still high and government support schemes uncertain, the survey findings point to a growing challenge as the population continues to age.

“This isn’t just a winter issue — it’s a public health concern,” Davies warned. “Cold homes can trigger or worsen respiratory problems, increase the risk of falls, and lead to isolation and poor mental health. We need to treat this with the urgency it deserves.”

Age Care Bathrooms is urging national and local policymakers to consider:

Reviewing winter heating support schemes to improve reach and impact

Simplifying access to energy efficiency grants

Increasing awareness of what help is available for older adults.



“No one should be sitting in a cold house because they’re afraid to put the heating on,” added Davies. “There’s a growing number of people silently struggling behind closed doors — and unless we act, those numbers will only rise.”

About the Survey

This research was commissioned by Age Care Bathrooms and conducted by YouGov. The online survey was completed in March 2025 and polled a nationally representative sample of 1,008 UK adults aged 50 and over. All figures are weighted to be representative of the UK population aged 50+.

About Age Care Bathrooms

Since 2012, Age Care Bathrooms has been dedicated to improving the lives of older adults through innovative, accessible bathroom adaptations that enhance safety, comfort, and independence. Alongside their products and services, the company is committed to helping customers navigate challenges like rising energy costs through practical advice and advocacy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d117d22-afe6-4e8b-8654-5a572d98db40