Inellas Restoration Center Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inellas Restoration Center received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Inellas Restoration Center (IRC), based in River Forest, IL, is dedicated to empowering women and children who have survived domestic violence by providing safety, healing, and long-term support. Through specialized programs and advocacy, the nonprofit works to break the cycle of abuse and help survivors rebuild their lives with stability and independence.

IRC Founder and Executive Director Remona Sanders shares, “This organization was created to fill a critical gap in support for those impacted by domestic violence. Too often, individuals facing these challenges struggle to find the resources they need. Our mission is to ensure that help is accessible, compassionate, and empowering for anyone affected.”

With a survivor-centered approach, IRC offers comprehensive services to address the urgent and long-term needs of those impacted by domestic violence. The Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention program provides crisis intervention, legal advocacy, counseling, and support groups to help survivors regain control and achieve self-sufficiency. Recognizing the importance of education and early prevention, the Teen Healthy Relationship Program teaches young people about consent, conflict resolution, and the foundations of healthy relationships. Additionally, the Partner Abuse Intervention Program works with individuals who have perpetrated domestic violence, fostering accountability and behavioral change.

To further support survivors on their path to independence, IRC is launching the Transitional Housing Program, which will provide safe, stable housing along with financial literacy training, legal advocacy, tutoring, and case management. Survivors who do not require emergency shelter will still have access to specialized domestic violence services, including housing referrals, trauma-informed counseling, and community resources.

By addressing the immediate and long-term needs of survivors, IRC continues to provide a pathway to safety, empowerment, and lasting change.

“We are honored to support Inellas Restoration Center as they provide life-changing resources and compassionate care to survivors of domestic violence,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

