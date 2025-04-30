Blue Ridge Companies Announces Strategic Partnership with Willow Bridge Property Company

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Companies, a leader in commercial real estate development, construction, and property management, is pleased to announce a strategic transition of its apartment management portfolio to Willow Bridge Property Company, effective May 1, 2025. This transition will allow Blue Ridge Companies to continue its focus on future development and long-term asset performance while ensuring continued excellence in customer service across its communities.

Strengthening Resident and Employee Experience

With a portfolio of over 10,000 units across 35 properties, Blue Ridge Companies has built a reputation for exceptional resident satisfaction, consistently ranking among the highest in the Southeast based on external customer service surveys. Partnering with Willow Bridge Property Company will enhance this reputation by leveraging its national expertise, cutting-edge technology, and scalable operational efficiencies to elevate service levels even further.

For the company’s valued team members, this transition brings expanded opportunities for professional growth and development. Willow Bridge Property Company offers an enhanced work environment with comprehensive benefits, professional development opportunities, and a strong focus on employee growth and success. These expanded resources will provide employees with industry-leading training, career development pathways, and a supportive workplace culture that aligns with Blue Ridge’s long-standing commitment to investing in its people.

Why Willow Bridge Property Company?

Willow Bridge Property Company, formerly the Residential Division of Lincoln Property Company, recently marked its 60th anniversary. Since its founding in 1965, it has grown into one of the nation’s largest and most trusted multifamily management companies. With a portfolio of over 220,000 units across 29 states, Willow Bridge is known for its deep industry expertise and unwavering focus on the success of its clients, residents, and employees.

“We are honored to have been chosen as the management company for Blue Ridge," said Margette Hepfner, Chief Operating Officer at Willow Bridge. "This partnership aligns with our strategic growth in the Carolinas, allowing us to expand thoughtfully while staying true to our commitment to create places people want to call home. We look forward to welcoming Blue Ridge employees to our team and providing residents with the high-quality living experience that they have grown accustomed to with Blue Ridge.”

A Strategic Step Forward

This strategic decision goes beyond management, enhancing the way the company serves its residents, supports its dedicated team members, and positions its communities for long-term success. Furthermore, this transition enables Blue Ridge Companies to better adapt to operational shifts, market changes, and regulatory demands effectively, ensuring it remains agile in an evolving industry landscape.

"We are forever grateful to all of our Blue Ridge family members who helped us build an exceptional reputation in our industry over the past 25 years. This strategic alliance will allow us to devote the necessary time and energy toward development and construction activities that will support the continued growth of our real estate portfolio for years to come,” said Chris Dunbar, President, Blue Ridge Companies. "With Willow Bridge’s proven track record and aligned values, we are excited for what the future holds. We are grateful for the support of our residents, team members, and partners as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”

Media Contact: Susan Passmore, Executive Vice President, Blue Ridge Companies

336-889-1540 | spassmore@blueridgecompanies.com

Media Contact: Megan Collins, Director of Communications, Willow Bridge

214-740-3400 | corporate@willowbridgepc.com

About Blue Ridge Companies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, Blue Ridge Companies integrates all phases of real estate, development, construction, and management to deliver exceptional communities and lasting value. Inspired by the determination and perseverance of the engineers who built the Blue Ridge Parkway, we have built a reputation for operational excellence, resident satisfaction, and industry leadership.

For more information about Blue Ridge Companies, please visit https://www.blueridgecompanies.com.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full-service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com.