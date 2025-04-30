Drone Nerds Announces ElevateUAV Conference Dates for 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ElevateUAV Summit, hosted by Drone Nerds, is set to return to the FIU Kovens Center in Miami, Florida. The summit will take place on October 21- 22nd, and will feature some of the latest UAV technology releases in the market. The summit offers a platform for attendees to connect with industry leaders and explore the latest advancements in drone technology. Key features of the event include live demonstrations, educational sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on workshops.



In previous years, the conference has been sponsored by some of the most influential manufacturers, software providers, and developers in the UAV industry, including DJI, Parrot, Pix4D, and many other leading organizations. As the drone landscape changes with new regulations, technology, and capabilities, ElevateUAV offers unique insight for enterprises and agencies that are keen on leveraging drones for their operations.



ElevateUAV focuses on the transformative impact of UAVs across various sectors, including agriculture, public safety, construction, and energy. Participants can expect to gain insights into optimizing processes, automating project management, and leveraging cutting-edge tools to enhance business operations.



Tickets are now available on elevateuavsummit.com. For updates, speaking opportunities, sponsorship information, and key announcements, audiences can contact Drone Nerds at marketing@dronenerds.com



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.