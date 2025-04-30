TSC Unveils NATHUSIUS: The Longest Endurance Commercial Platform in its Class with Low-Cost Advantages for Enduring Services

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Service Corporation (TSC), in collaboration with Pipistrel and AEVEX, is proud to announce the launch of NATHUSIUS, a commercial next-generation, very long-endurance platform. Designed with unmatched operational efficiency and cost reduction strategies, NATHUSIUS offers superior mission performance for a variety of operations.

TSC’s higher-level, cost-effective lifecycle management provides a suite of state-of-the-art and evolving services tailored to its customers that reduce risk to valuable resources:

Maritime Research and Ecosystem Monitoring

Humanitarian aid disaster relief

Infrastructure survey or monitoring of high value assets

Environmental survey and atmospheric data collection

Security services or law enforcement augmentation

Fire prevention/monitoring/fighting

Land and livestock management

Endurance for patrolling Arctic and Pacific Regions

And more.



Developed by TSC, in teaming with Pipistrel, a leader in aerospace design and manufacturing, and AEVEX, experts in ISR engineering and integration, NATHUSIUS combines cutting-edge technologies to redefine capability and performance deliveries in its class. The platform incorporates years of operational expertise, leveraging modular architecture with cost-effective manufacturing processes to provide the best value multi-mission platform available.

When asked about the program, Gabriel Massey, President & Managing Director of Pipistrel, shared, “NATHUSIUS is a testament to Pipistrel’s continued focus on supporting special mission operations that meet the most demanding requirements of a global customer base. Our innovative design and manufacturing expertise have resulted in a platform that sets new standards for endurance, efficiency, and versatility, offering significant advantages for the most challenging operations. This collaboration represents our shared commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

“We are proud to introduce NATHUSIUS—an innovative commercial platform that fills critical endurance and performance gaps,” said Brandon Wolfson, CEO of TSC. “At TSC, we have always been driven to identify and address mission needs, providing operational capability where we can make a meaningful, consequential impact. We recognized the future needs of our existing and prospective partners for cost disruptive surveillance, and with NATHUSIUS, we’ve developed a platform that will strengthen our offering through a broad scope of commercial or defense applications.

Our significant investment in NATHUSIUS reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. By combining cutting-edge technology with years of operational experience, we have created a platform that delivers a mission enabling combination of endurance, cost-efficiency, and performance.”

Jeremy Watrous, Chief Operating Officer at AEVEX, remarked, “We've assembled an incredible group of experts across multiple disciplines and companies hyper-focused on teamwork and the mission. It's truly amazing what you can accomplish when the results are more important than the credit. AEVEX is excited to collaborate with TSC and Pipistrel on the NATHUSIUS platform, applying our deep ISR integration and engineering expertise to help deliver unmatched performance and versatility. Together, we’re providing innovative, mission-tailored solutions that redefine the standards of commercial surveillance and intelligence gathering.”

TSC’s investment in NATHUSIUS highlights its commitment to long-term partnerships, the broader commercial landscape, and national security. This platform bridges the gap between defense and commercial needs, offering a versatile and high-performance solution that serves the warfighter while also addressing a wide array of economic challenges.

Key Features of NATHUSIUS:

Commercial development and manufacturing

Autonomous take-off and landing

Semi-autonomous “point-click” operation

Innovative design for Operations and Management (O&M) sustainment

Large internal storage for payload to satisfy customer concept of operations

Provisioned for customer selected sense and avoid technologies

The Best Value in Multi-INT Platforms:

When considering overall system capability (performance, SWAP, flexibility, reliability and O&M costs), NATHUSIUS outperforms all competitors, offering the best value in its category.

“We’ve assessed the market, built the team and delivered the solution; exceptional endurance, cost-efficiency, and advanced functionality for previously unachievable missions in the commercial marketplace. I want to express my gratitude to the entire development team for their tireless effort and collaboration along with those who entrusted us to get the job done.” - William Barrett, TSC’s Airborne ISR Vice President & Division Manager.

About TSC

TSC is an employee-owned, high-technology company engaged in providing its customers sensors, effectors, and solutions for precision engagement, surveillance, and intelligence missions. For over 50 years, TSC has developed and manufactured technologies and products that detect, defend, and defeat threats to personnel and strategic resources.

For more information on NATHUSIUS and TSC's full suite of capabilities, please visit www.tsc.com.

About Pipistrel

In 2020, Pipistrel’s Velis Electro became the world’s first, and currently only, electric aircraft to receive full type-certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and most recently received a light-sport aircraft airworthiness exemption from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This achievement followed a series of electric aircraft introductions since the company began research and development of electric propulsion in 2000. Pipistrel’s pioneering work has been recognized through awards from NASA, IDC, and other organizations. The company, which offers a family of gliders and light aircraft with both electric and combustion engines, has delivered more than 2,500 light aircraft worldwide since its founding in 1989 and additionally has both hybrid and electric propulsion models under development. Pipistrel is part of the Textron eAviation segment of Textron Inc. For more information, visit: www.pipistrel-aircraft.com.

About AEVEX Aerospace

AEVEX Aerospace supports U.S. and partner nation security objectives by providing full-spectrum aviation and technology-based solutions. The company’s expanded capabilities include a wide variety of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), a combat-proven portfolio of loitering munitions, and a family of multi-mission Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV). These additions complement AEVEX’s oﬀerings in custom design & engineering, manned/unmanned aircraft modiﬁcation & certiﬁcation, sensor integration & sustainment, and other ﬁelded solutions, including advanced intelligence analysis and tailored mission-system tools. AEVEX is headquartered in Solana Beach, California, with other major locations in Florida, Ohio, and Virginia. Learn more by visiting https://aevex.com.

