 EtherForce Introduces a Groundbreaking Web3 Community Platform

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EtherForce , a pioneering Web3 community platform that operates in over 25 countries, announces the official introduction of its comprehensive decentralized ecosystem. This platform empowers people by means of education, cooperation, and technological innovation in the blockchain sector.





Built on the Optimism Layer 2 scaling solution, EtherForce offers an unmatched user experience that combines the security of Ethereum with improved transaction speeds, lower costs, and a really decentralized governance structure, creating a basis for sustainable development and community ownership.

According to the EtherForce DAO community, "EtherForce embodies the convergence of opportunity, education, and accessibility in the decentralized world." True decentralized autonomous organizations like ours envision an environment where every member has equal rights, open access to information, and the tools required to flourish in the changing digital economy, thus surpassing conventional Web3 platforms.

A Thorough Ecosystem for Web3 Success

The EtherForce platform presents various creative features meant to support users at all levels of their Web3 journey:

EtherAcademy: A thorough educational tool providing organized learning paths from blockchain fundamentals to advanced distributed application development. Exclusive Launchpad: Providing community members with priority access to airdrops and early-stage opportunities from vetted blockchain projects 24/7 Crypto Web Portal: Delivering real-time insights, analytics, and market intelligence to inform strategic decision-making Strategic Brand Partnerships: Collaborations with established industry leaders to expand opportunities for community members

Decentralization Realized by Means of Technology

EtherForce's value offer is centered on its dedication to real decentralization. The platform runs on unchangeable smart contracts, allowing totally secure and transparent peer-to-peer transactions. Hence, using Optimism's Layer 2 solution, EtherForce provides:

Ethereum-level security guaranteeing reliable transactions and asset protection Quick transaction confirmation for smooth user experience Significantly lower gas fees than Layer 1 operations Total EVM compatibility for wide integration with current tools and services

Worldwide Community, Local Influence

Building a varied community linked by similar ideals of openness, education, and cooperative development, EtherForce has already made itself felt in over 20 nations. "What differentiates EtherForce is our fundamental commitment to making blockchain technology accessible to everyone," the community emphasizes. We're fulfilling on the original promise of blockchain technology by means of education, removing entrance barriers, and running as a really decentralized platform where all transactions happen peer-to-peer using unchangeable smart contracts.

About EtherForce

EtherForce is a blockchain-powered community dedicated to empowering individuals to navigate and succeed in the decentralized landscape. The platform helps users all across the world to access possibilities in the Web3 ecosystem by means of education, technology, and community building, so preserving the utmost standards of openness and security.

