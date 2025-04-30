Bexsero Market Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecast Report 2025

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bexsero Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bexsero market report offers a comprehensive analysis of its key characteristics, such as market size, growth potential, and segmentation, showcasing historical data and predicting future growth across major regions and countries.

The report delves into the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the sector.

Market growth during the past period is attributed to a higher disease burden, increased demand for meningococcal vaccines, robust healthcare infrastructure, and enhanced disease awareness. In the forecast period, growth is propelled by the rising prevalence of meningitis, augmented R&D efforts, a focus on preventive healthcare, expanded immunization programs, and greater vaccine acceptance. Progressive trends encompass Medicare advancements, governmental initiatives, mRNA vaccine technology, innovations in vaccine development, and new vaccine delivery methods.

The increasing incidence of meningitis is anticipated to fuel the Bexsero market expansion. Meningitis causes inflammation of the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord, typically due to infection. Factors like higher infection rates, changes in vaccination coverage, weakened immunity, and improved detection contribute to its prevalence. Bexsero aids in protecting against meningitis by stimulating antibody production to combat Neisseria meningitidis group B bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of invasive disease, which can result in life-threatening inflammation. For instance, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported a significant increase to 396 confirmed invasive meningococcal disease cases in 2022-2023, with MenB cases being particularly high, illustrating the growing demand for Bexsero.

The expansion of R&D activities is poised to enhance the Bexsero market. These efforts optimize formulation, improve safety and efficacy, and broaden usage to include emerging meningococcus strains. In May 2024, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) noted an 8.9% increase in R&D expenditure, reaching $20.87 billion in 2022. This surge in investment is a key factor driving market growth.

A notable market trend is the advent of innovative vaccines, such as the meningococcal B vaccine, aiming for extensive serogroup B strain protection. In July 2024, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) introduced the Bexsero vaccine in South Korea, incorporating four recombinant proteins: NHBA, NadA, fHbp, and outer membrane vesicle PorA P1.4. These components trigger bactericidal antibody production against multiple meningococcal B antigens.

Leading the Bexsero market is GlaxoSmithKline plc, with North America being the largest region in 2024 and Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, covering countries such as the UK, USA, China, and Germany.

Bexsero, designed to prevent invasive meningococcal disease from Neisseria meningitidis group B, offers active immunization for individuals aged 2 months and older against meningitis and septicemia. Available forms include injectable suspension and pre-filled syringes, distributed primarily through hospitals and pharmacies for use across all age groups. The market research report is part of a series detailing Bexsero market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, and competitor market share.

The report delves into the largest and fastest-growing Bexsero markets, examining how these relate to the global economy, demographic trends, and similar markets. It comprehensively covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscapes, and strategic recommendations.

By Formulation: Injectable Suspension, Pre-Filled Syringes

Injectable Suspension, Pre-Filled Syringes By Distribution: Hospitals, Pharmacy Stores, Public Health Programs

Hospitals, Pharmacy Stores, Public Health Programs By End User: Adults, Geriatric, Adolescents, Children

1. Executive Summary



2. Bexsero Market Characteristics



3. Bexsero Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Bexsero Market Trends and Strategies



5. Bexsero Market -Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Bexsero Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Bexsero PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Bexsero Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Bexsero Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

6.5. Global Bexsero Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

6.6. Global Bexsero Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Bexsero Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Bexsero Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Bexsero Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Injectable Suspension

Pre-Filled Syringes

8.2. Global Bexsero Market, Segmentation by Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Hospitals

Pharmacy Stores

Public Health Programs

8.3. Global Bexsero Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Adults

Geriatric

Adolescents

Children

9. Global Bexsero Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10-27. Bexsero Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Bexsero Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

10.2. Global Bexsero Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

28. Bexsero Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28.1. Bexsero Market Competitive Landscape

28.2. Bexsero Market Company Profiles

28.2.1. GlaxoSmithKline plc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



29. Global Bexsero Market Pipeline Analysis

29.1. High Level Clinic Trail Information



30. Global Bexsero Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



31. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Bexsero Market



32. Recent Developments in the Bexsero Market



33. Bexsero Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

33.1 Bexsero Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

33.2 Bexsero Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

33.3 Bexsero Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies

33.3.1 Market Trend Based Strategies

33.3.2 Competitor Strategies



