Black Soldier Fly Market Report 2025 | Innovative Modular Farms to Revolutionize Black Soldier Fly Production, Cutting Costs by Up to 75%

The black soldier fly market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.86 billion in 2024 to $1.01 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable protein sources, increasing demand for meat, growth of the aquaculture industry, growing preference for organic products, and government support for sustainable agriculture.



The black soldier fly market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.89 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing global population, increased investment in insect farming, rising local farming opportunities, increasing global trade opportunities, and rising food security initiatives.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, organic waste conversion, bioremediation applications, animal feed ingredients, and a focus on nutritional research.



The growing demand for pet food is anticipated to drive the expansion of the black soldier fly market. Pet food consists of specialized products formulated to provide essential nutrition for pets such as dogs, cats, and birds. This increased demand is fueled by a rise in pet ownership and a shift towards premium, health-oriented pet food options. Black soldier fly larvae are becoming a valuable ingredient in pet food due to their high protein content and nutrient richness, as well as their role in promoting sustainability through waste recycling and reducing the need for traditional animal proteins. For example, in June 2024, the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF) reported that pet food sales rose from €27.7 billion ($30.61 billion) in 2021 to €29.2 billion ($32.27 billion) in 2022, reflecting the growing market. This trend is propelling the black soldier fly market.



Companies in the black soldier fly market are developing innovative solutions, such as mobile, modular farms, to gain a competitive edge. These farms facilitate decentralized insect production, allowing for rapid expansion across various locations with minimal infrastructure. For instance, in November 2023, Insectum, a company based in Lithuania, introduced a mobile, modular black soldier fly farming system that reduces capital costs for operators by up to 75%. The system features units with nurseries and breeding chambers where larvae are grown for about 12 days before harvesting. The larvae consume organic waste such as food scraps and livestock manure, providing a sustainable protein source. Insectum's system demonstrates significant cost efficiency, producing 100 tons of larvae per day compared to industry standards.



In May 2023, BioMar Group A/S, a Denmark-based animal feed manufacturer, teamed up with Agronutris to develop advanced black soldier fly (BSF) meals for the aquaculture sector. This partnership builds on years of research and aims to integrate insect meal into aquafeeds on a larger scale. Agronutris is a biotechnology research company located in France.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global





