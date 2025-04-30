Smart Weed Control Market Report 2025 | North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Emerges in Smart Weed Control Arena

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Weed Control Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart weed control market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.19 billion in 2024 to $1.44 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of precision agriculture technologies, growth in demand for organic food products, growth in government support for smart farming initiatives, growth in investment in agri-tech startups, and increasing adoption of drones.



The smart weed control market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for precision agriculture, increasing labor costs and shortages, growing awareness of the environmental impact, rising focus on crop yield optimization, and increasing need for sustainable agriculture practices.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, integration of AI, sustainable farming practices, non-chemical weed control methods, and smart farming technologies.



The expansion of the agricultural sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the smart weed control market. The agricultural sector plays a crucial role in the global economy by producing food, fiber, and other essential goods, encompassing activities such as crop cultivation, livestock farming, forestry, fisheries, and agricultural technology. The sector's growth is attributed to advancements in crop varieties, improved farming practices, and the increased use of data-driven management systems. Smart weed control technologies help manage weeds with precision, thereby reducing crop competition, optimizing resource use, and minimizing chemical inputs, which enhances yields and promotes sustainability. For example, a report by the United States Department of Agriculture in April 2024 noted that agriculture, food, and related industries contributed approximately $1.53 trillion to the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, accounting for about 5.6% of the total GDP. Thus, the growth in the agricultural sector is fueling the growth of the smart weed control market.



Major companies in the smart weed control market are concentrating on developing advanced technologies, such as camera-based AI systems, to enhance weed detection accuracy and optimize crop yields through precise and efficient weed management. Camera-based AI systems utilize artificial intelligence and image recognition technology to identify and differentiate between crops and weeds in real time. For example, in May 2024, Stara, a Brazil-based agricultural machinery company, introduced the Imperador 4000 Eco Spray weed management sprayer. This sprayer incorporates a camera-based AI system developed by Bosch to detect weeds in real time, allowing for selective herbicide application only where necessary. The innovation aims to boost farming efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact, with the sprayer operating 24/7 and equipped with LED lighting for both pre- and post-emergence applications.



In June 2024, Homburg, a Netherlands-based agriculture company, acquired Ekobot for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will enable Homburg to advance Ekobot in line with their agricultural vision, positioning the company well for its scaling phase. Ekobot, based in Sweden, specializes in autonomous robotic systems for weed control in agriculture.



Major companies operating in the smart weed control market include:

BASF

Deere & Company

Corteva Agriscience

LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG

AgroStar

Terramera Inc.

FarmWise Labs Inc.

Carbon Robotics Inc.

Blue River Technology Inc.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Garford Farm Machinery Ltd.

Laser Zentrum Hannover e.V.

Ecorobotix SA

Tertill Corporation

Agremo Ltd.

Weed-It Ag by Rometron B.V.

Carbon Bee

Earth Rover Ltd.

Robovator

Ecosmart Weed Control

Greeneye Technology

Naio Technologies SAS

EcoWeed Solutions

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Smart Weed Control Market Characteristics



3. Smart Weed Control Market Trends and Strategies



4. Smart Weed Control Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Smart Weed Control Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Smart Weed Control PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Smart Weed Control Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Smart Weed Control Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Smart Weed Control Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Smart Weed Control Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Smart Weed Control Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Smart Weed Control Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Weed Mapping

Weed Sensing and Management

6.2. Global Smart Weed Control Market, Segmentation by Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Herbicidal

Tillage

6.3. Global Smart Weed Control Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Agriculture

Non-Agriculture

6.4. Global Smart Weed Control Market, Sub-Segmentation of Weed Mapping, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Geographic Information System (GIS)-Based Mapping

Drone and Aerial Imaging For Weed Mapping

Satellite Imagery For Weed Detection

Mobile App Solutions For Weed Mapping

6.5. Global Smart Weed Control Market, Sub-Segmentation of Weed Sensing and Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Automated Weed Sensing Technologies

Smart Spraying Systems

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Tools

Data Analytics For Weed Management

Robotics For Automated Weed Removal

Soil Moisture and Nutrient Sensors For Weed Control

7-29. Smart Weed Control Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Smart Weed Control Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Smart Weed Control Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



30. Smart Weed Control Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Smart Weed Control Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Smart Weed Control Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. BASF SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Deere & Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Corteva Agriscience Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. LEMKEN GmbH & Co. KG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. AgroStar Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Smart Weed Control Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Terramera Inc.

31.2. FarmWise Labs Inc.

31.3. Carbon Robotics Inc.

31.4. Blue River Technology Inc.

31.5. PrecisionHawk Inc.

31.6. Garford Farm Machinery Ltd.

31.7. Laser Zentrum Hannover e.V.

31.8. Ecorobotix SA

31.9. Tertill Corporation

31.10. Agremo Ltd.

31.11. Weed-It Ag by Rometron B.V.

31.12. Carbon Bee

31.13. Earth Rover Ltd.

31.14. Robovator

31.15. Ecosmart Weed Control LLC



32. Global Smart Weed Control Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Smart Weed Control Market



34. Recent Developments in the Smart Weed Control Market



35. Smart Weed Control Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwt41f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.